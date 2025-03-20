Academy Press Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Oluwakemi O. Ogunnubi as Deputy Managing Director, effective April 1, 2025.

Currently serving as the Executive Director of Finance & Business Development, her elevation is part of a succession plan as the company prepares for the retirement of Managing Director Mr. Gbenga Ladipo, who will step down on March 31, 2026, after 20 years of leadership.

In a recent release on the NGX, the board expressed deep appreciation for Mr. Ladipo’s leadership, stating, “On behalf of the Board, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the MD, Mr. Gbenga Ladipo, for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to Academy Press Plc.”

They also voiced their confidence in Mrs. Ogunnubi’s extensive experience, highlighting the transparent selection process:

“Her appointment follows a comprehensive and rigorous selection process led by external management consultants to identify a forward-looking leader aligned with our values and strategic goals.”

Over the next year, Mrs. Ogunnubi will work closely with Mr. Ladipo for mentorship, supported by a skilled management team led by the Executive Director of Sales and Operations, Mr. Paul Aderibigbe.

About Mrs. Oluwakemi O. Ogunnubi

According to the release, Mrs. Ogunnubi brings extensive managerial experience and strong academic credentials to her new role, holding an Association of Chartered Accountants (ACA) certification and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA).

She has held various management positions at reputable organizations, including UAC of Nigeria Plc and CAP Plc, where she served as Managing Director.

In 2023, she assumed the position of Executive Director for Finance and Business Development at Academy Press.

Her diverse background encompasses expertise in finance, audit, risk management, sales, marketing, and general management, making her well-suited for her current responsibilities.

Academy Press

Academy Press Plc, based in Lagos, Nigeria, provides a wide range of printing services through its subsidiaries.

The company specializes in producing various publications, including novels, educational materials, journals, and diaries.

It also offers commercial products such as brochures, business cards, catalogs, posters, and promotional items, along with periodicals like magazines and newsletters.

Additionally, Academy Press provides light packaging solutions, including product sleeves, stickers, and retail packaging, as well as digital printing options.

Serving a diverse clientele that includes individuals, businesses, and government agencies, the company has been in operation since its incorporation in 1964.