VinUniversity, in Vietnam, has officially opened the admission cycle for its Ph.D. in Computer Science program, offering a 100% scholarship for the 2025–2026 academic year.

This opportunity includes full tuition sponsorship, a monthly stipend, and access to the institution’s research facilities, inviting candidates to contribute to scientific innovation and academic excellence in Vietnam.

According to the institution, the scholarship covers full tuition costs for the Ph.D. program and provides a monthly stipend of up to 20,000,000 VND.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The program is meant to be completed within 3 to 4 years, and students will have access to the institution’s research facilities and resources.

Exclusive opportunities for doctoral students

Doctoral students also have the opportunity to apply for Vingroup’s 1,100 Scholarship Program, which allows them to conduct research at one of VinUniversity’s partner institutions for 1 to 2 years.

This program covers all tuition, living expenses, health insurance, airfare, and other associated costs.

Students will be supervised by professors at VinUniversity, who are ranked among the top 2% of the most cited researchers worldwide. They will also collaborate with professors from VinUniversity’s international partner universities.

The program includes access to competitive facilities, such as well-equipped labs, 24/7 project labs, and rapid processing rooms. In addition, students will have free access to research databases, including IEEE and ACM.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

To be eligible, applicants must hold a Master’s degree or a Bachelor’s degree with honors in Computer Science or a related field.

They should also have research experience, demonstrated through a research-oriented thesis

Published scientific articles, or at least two years of experience in academia

Applicants must also submit a draft research outline and an expected study and research plan.

To meet the English language requirements, candidates must have an;

IELTS score of 6.5 or higher or an equivalent certification obtained within two years of enrollment

Candidates who do not meet this requirement may still be eligible if they have an IELTS score of 5.5 at the time of admission and can achieve the 6.5 score within 12 months of enrollment.

Required documents and application process

Applicants are required to submit the following documents:

A Statement of Purpose (maximum of 2 pages) outlining their reasons for pursuing a Ph.D., why they have chosen VinUniversity, their research experience and interests, and their career plans post-Ph.D

A Curriculum Vitae (CV) in English

Official academic transcripts from undergraduate or postgraduate studies;

A valid English proficiency certificate

Two letters of recommendation from professors or lecturers; and links or scanned copies of any published research articles.

Application deadlines

The deadline for Round 1 applications is April 30th, 2025. The deadline for Round 2 will be announced after Round 1 results are released.

Candidates will be informed of their interview results within one month of application submission. The program will begin on a rolling basis, with the estimated start date to be determined after the interviews.

For more details on the application process, visit the VinUniversity website.