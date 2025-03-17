A Landmark Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture

Nigeria’s oil palm industry is undergoing a major transformation, and Raedial Farms Limited is at the forefront. The company has partnered with a leading Malaysian firm to expand its one hundred-thousand-hectare oil palm plantation – one of the largest in Africa.

As part of its commitment to inclusive growth, ten percent of this land is dedicated to blockchain-enabled smallholder farming, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

“Sustainability is the Core of Our Growth” – Group Managing Director, Raedial Farms

Raedial Farms Limited is dedicated to responsible agriculture. Mr. Uwadiale Agenmonmen, the Group Managing Director, emphasizes the company’s vision:

“Our focus is not just on oil palm cultivation but on fostering a future built on sustainability, community progress, and environmental responsibility. By adopting global sustainability standards such as the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil and the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil certifications, we are ensuring long-term benefits for both the environment and the people. Our collaboration with a leading Malaysian firm strengthens our mission to transform Nigeria’s agricultural sector.”

Empowering Two Thousand Farmers and Impacting Ten Thousand Lives Through Sustainable Growth

This initiative directly impacts two thousand smallholder farmers, providing them with access to advanced technology, improved productivity, and financial security through blockchain-driven transactions. In addition, over ten thousand individuals will benefit indirectly through job creation, economic growth, and enhanced social infrastructure.

Why Investors and Partners are Supporting Raedial Farms Limited

With this large-scale expansion, Raedial Farms Limited is redefining Nigeria’s agricultural industry, creating economic opportunities, and championing environmental sustainability. Here is why this initiative stands out:

Creating Employment and Driving Economic Growth

This project is set to generate:

✔ Over fifty thousand direct jobs in plantation operations, processing, and logistics.

✔ More than two hundred thousand indirect jobs across related sectors.

✔ A thriving smallholder farming model that provides training, resources, and market access.

Raising the Standard in Sustainable Palm Oil Production

Raedial Farms Limited is implementing responsible farming methods by:

✔ Protecting biodiversity and preventing deforestation.

✔ Upholding fair wages and ethical labor standards.

✔ Ensuring transparency and responsible governance.

✔ Reducing environmental impact with eco-friendly farming techniques.

Investing in Infrastructure and Community Development

To enhance community well-being, Raedial Farms Limited is funding:

✔ Improved road networks for better logistics.

✔ Educational programs to empower the next generation of farmers.

✔ Healthcare initiatives to improve quality of life.

Seizing Opportunities in the Expanding Palm Oil Market

Global demand for palm oil continues to increase due to its widespread use in:

✔ Food processing, including cooking oils and snacks.

✔ Cosmetics, such as skincare and beauty products.

✔ Renewable energy, particularly biofuels.

With strong international partnerships and increasing production capacity, Raedial Farms Limited is well-positioned to become a leader in Africa’s palm oil industry.

Building a Sustainable and Prosperous Future

This expansion will:

✔ Promote sustainable agricultural practices.

✔ Provide stable jobs and financial opportunities.

✔ Strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural sector on the global stage.

Be Part of This Sustainable Transformation

Raedial Farms Limited is inviting partners and stakeholders to be part of this historic expansion in Nigeria’s palm oil industry.

Contact Us Today

📧 investment@raedialfarms.com

📞 +2349062834203