The Government of Sokoto state has introduced the sale of subsidized rice at N48,000 per 50kg bag for residents, aimed at making food available.

Sokoto Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement, stressing that the initiative is part of the government’s partnership with donors and stakeholders.

The development was announced following the state government’s official launch of the distribution of essential relief items to the poor and vulnerable across Sokoto State.

The project is aimed at reinforcing its commitment to social welfare and inclusive governance.

Initiative aimed at alleviating hunger

The governor stated that the government’s provision of foodstuff, financial assistance, and motorcycles to those in need materialized as a result of the generosity of esteemed donors.

“In addition, we have introduced the sale of subsidized rice at N48,000 per 50kg bag to make food more affordable for our people.

“This initiative, undertaken during the sacred month of Ramadan, reflects our dedication to alleviating hardship and fostering a more compassionate and resilient society.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all donors and stakeholders who have partnered with us in this noble cause,” he stated.

The governor assured relevant stakeholders that together, the state will continue to uplift the most disadvantaged members of the community.

Backstory

The development comes days after the Sokoto State government had in February 2025, rolled out a N1 billion subsidized foodstuff initiative to provide affordable commodities for civil servants and low-income earners across six local government areas.

Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi-Adare disclosed this during a training session for shop facilitators on Monday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He stated that the initiative aims to ease the financial burden of purchasing essential food items and improve workers’ welfare.

“The Sokoto State Government has launched a N1 billion subsidised foodstuff initiative aimed at providing affordable commodities to civil servants and low-income earners in six local government areas across the state.

“Speaking at a training session for shop facilitators on Monday, the Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi-Adare, emphasised that the programme was designed to improve the welfare of workers,” the NAN report read in part.

Providing more insights on the initiative, the Chairman of the implementation committee, Alhaji Chiso Dattijo, explained that the pilot phase primarily targets state and local government employees, including primary school teachers, to ease the burden of rising food costs.

The six local governments selected for the initial rollout are Dange Shuni, Wamakko, Bodinga, Kware, Sokoto North, and Sokoto South, with plans to expand the initiative in the future.

Under the scheme, eligible workers can purchase food items worth up to 30% of their monthly salary, with a spending cap of N15,000 per worker.