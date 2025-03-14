Nigeria has entered into a partnership with the United Kingdom’s Zander Corporation, to improve agriculture and restore degraded lands, receiving a £250,000 afforestation technology donation.

This was disclosed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President).

“As part of the collaboration, Zander Corporation has donated £250,000 worth of afforestation technology products to Nigeria,” the statement read.

Shettima during a meeting with Zander Corporation’s management, led by Lord Raymond Benedict Asquith, the 3rd Earl of Oxford and Asquith OBE, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, highlighted the significance of innovative technologies in transforming agriculture in Nigeria.

“There is a critical intersection between innovative technology and efforts at combating desertification and agricultural transformation in this country.

“As a nation committed to afforestation and sustainable land use, we recognise the value of partnerships that introduce cutting-edge technologies like those from Zander Corporation,” VP Shettima stated.

Pilot project launch

Director-General of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall, Saleh Abubakar, affirmed the agency’s commitment to implementing Zander Corporation’s technology.

“We have established a committee to oversee the implementation of these products, which have proven highly effective in building resilience during the pilot programme.

“We are piloting this project in Katsina, Borno, and Sokoto states, with five hectares of land already prepared for deployment. We are committed to ensuring that the initiative directly benefits the communities affected by desertification,” he said.

Shettima highlighted the importance of optimizing the five-hectare pilot project by diversifying into vegetable production and tree crops such as cashew, which has high global demand.

“We are in a unique position to take advantage of this opportunity. I want to assure you and your team of the federal government’s support. Sokoto State has already demonstrated commitment, and I believe that Borno and Katsina governments will also embrace this initiative,” he said.

Shettima emphasized the link between ecology and the economy in northern Nigeria, highlighting Zander Corporation’s technology as a potential solution.

“There is an incestuous relationship between ecology and economy in the northern part of this country. This innovative technology by Zander Corporation can be our saving grace,” Shettima noted.

He emphasized the federal government’s commitment to afforestation as a critical strategy to combat desertification and promote sustainable land use.

Proven desert solutions

Lord Oxford highlighted the company’s success in arid regions, where its technology lowered irrigation costs and promoted sustainable vegetation in desert-prone regions such as Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Libya, and Southern Spain, where its technology has significantly reduced irrigation costs and established sustainable vegetation.

“We see Nigeria as a prime location for our work. The country is ready for the kind of results we have delivered elsewhere. Our operations in the Middle East and North Africa have proven effective in reducing irrigation costs and enhancing agricultural sustainability.

“We also see opportunities for manufacturing our products in Nigeria, reducing costs, and creating employment. Nigeria’s vast land resources make it an ideal location for this kind of investment. We are excited about the potential of this partnership to transform the landscape and the economy.”

“We have made a donation of our products to Nigeria for deployment in several northern states to demonstrate our capabilities and the remarkable results that can be achieved in agricultural and environmental projects,” he said.

Lord Oxford reaffirmed Zander Corporation’s commitment to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation, highlighting the company’s 12-year presence in the country and its dedication to deploying innovative solutions that enhance sustainability and economic growth.