The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), over alleged financial misappropriation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amaewhule made the call during plenary at the Assembly quarters complex in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, emphasizing the Assembly’s constitutional oversight role over RSIEC.

The Speaker accused the RSIEC chairman of mishandling public funds without appropriate approvals or budgetary allocations. He stated that billions of naira had been expended without the necessary legislative backing, prompting the need for external anti-corruption agencies to step in.

He said it is the duty of the Rivers State House of Assembly, which enacted the state Independent Electoral Commission law and set up the commission, to exercise oversight over its activities.

Amaewhule said. “It is not only constitutional but a standard legislative practice worldwide.”

The Speaker revealed that during their screening and confirmation, Justice Enebeli and the RSIEC commissioners had pledged to comply with the Constitution and state laws, including submitting to legislative scrutiny when required. However, they have allegedly refused to honor the Assembly’s summons for an inquiry into the Commission’s finances.

Legislative Oversight and Legal Mandate

Amaewhule cited Section 128 of the Nigerian Constitution, which grants the House the power to summon RSIEC officials for questioning on financial expenditures and administrative conduct. He expressed concern that despite multiple invitations, the commission’s leadership had failed to appear before the House, raising further suspicions.

“We are calling on them, but they are refusing to honor the summons of this August Assembly,” he stated.

“This necessitates the involvement of anti-corruption agencies to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.”

The House, therefore, resolved to formally invite the EFCC and ICPC to investigate RSIEC’s financial transactions, particularly examining how funds were spent under the leadership of Justice Enebeli. Lawmakers also mandated that RSIEC’s bankers provide the commission’s bank statements from January 1, 2024, to date.

Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution

Following extensive deliberations, all 26 members of the Assembly voted in favor of the motion, underscoring the gravity of the allegations against RSIEC.

Despite the House’s firm stance, Amaewhule clarified that they had not outrightly condemned the RSIEC chairman and other officials who failed to appear before the Assembly. However, he emphasized that their continued absence further validated the need for a thorough investigation.

“The power to investigate state institutions, including RSIEC, rests with this Assembly as enshrined in Section 128 of the Constitution,” Amaewhule asserted.

The Assembly’s call for an external investigation marks a significant escalation in its oversight functions and could have legal and political ramifications for RSIEC and its leadership. If found culpable, the chairman and other RSIEC officials could face prosecution for financial misappropriation, derailing the credibility of the state’s electoral management body.

More insights

Lawmakers allegedly barred Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, from accessing the House of Assembly on Wednesday to present the 2025 budget.

Observers say this development signals a deepening rift in the ongoing power struggle between the state’s executive and legislative branches.