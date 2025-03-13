Parthian Capital Limited, the asset management division of the Parthian Group, proudly announces the launch of two investment funds: the Parthian Money Market Fund and the Parthian Dollar Fixed Income Fund.

These new offerings are designed to provide investors with secure and customised financial solutions, fostering long-term wealth preservation and growth.

During the launch event, Group Managing Director, Oluseye Olusoga underscored the crucial role of the capital market in Nigeria’s economic development. “The capital market is the backbone of Nigeria’s economy,” he stated. “Our new funds are engineered to create long-term value and protect wealth for a diverse range of investors, retail, high-net-worth, and institutional alike. With these funds, we are providing the financial tools that will drive sustainable growth.”

RelatedStories No Content Available

The Chairman of Parthian Group, Adedotun Sulaiman also emphasised the essential role of investments in economic development, stating, “Capital is the oxygen of the economy, and without capital, we can’t go very far.

Acting Managing Director of Parthian Capital Limited, Ms. Ibilola Ashcroft, expressed excitement about the new offerings. “We are thrilled to introduce our investment funds to the market,” she said. “Each fund is meticulously structured to provide secure, dependable, and diversified investment solutions that align with our clients’ financial aspirations.” Ashcroft further noted, “The Parthian Money Market Fund is designed to offer competitive returns while minimizing risk, allowing investors to optimise their portfolios without compromising on safety. Our team is dedicated to delivering personalised strategies that empower our clients to reach their financial goals.”

The Parthian Money Market Fund is a low-risk, open-ended investment vehicle focused on capital preservation and steady income generation. It offers investors a secure way to manage cash through diversified investments in short-term money market instruments. Meanwhile, the Parthian Dollar Fixed Income Fund enables investors to diversify their portfolios with dollar-denominated securities, serving as an effective hedge against Naira depreciation while providing attractive returns.

The formal launch event brought together key stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders to celebrate this milestone and gain insights into Parthian Capital’s innovative approach to wealth management. For more information about these investment funds and to explore detailed product information, please visit www.parthiancapitalng.com.

About Parthian Capital Limited

Parthian Capital Limited is a leading asset management firm in Nigeria, offering tailored investment solutions to individuals and institutions. As part of the Parthian Group, the company is committed to driving financial inclusion and economic growth through innovative products and services.