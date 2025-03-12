Stakeholders in the agric sector have expressed optimism about the transformation that is expected to take place in Nigeria’s cassava industry in the near future.

This position was expressed during a workshop organized by Cavista Holdings and Agbeyewa Farms which was held recently at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Ekiti State.

The event, held just a day after Minister of Agriculture Abubakar Kyari’s visit to Agbeyewa Farms, brought together representatives fromCavista Holdings, Agbeyewa Farms, the Nigeria Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Nigeria Cassava Industrialization Alliance (NCIA) and the Lagos Business School (LBS) among others. The Chief of Staff to the Ekiti State Governor, Niyi Adebayo, represented the state government and highlighted ongoing initiatives to boost cassava production and agribusiness development.

During the workshop,stakeholders engaged in in-depth discussions on agricultural financing, mechanization, logistics efficiency, and value addition, all geared toward positioning Nigeria as a leader in cassava processing.

A lecturer at Lagos Business School, Prof. Doyin Salami emphasized that farmer aggregation is critical to unlocking financing and improving productivity. By organizing smallholder farmers into structured groups, access to credit, mechanization, and technical support can be significantly improved.

Also speaking, Head of Partnerships, The Nigeria Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Nasir Ingawa, emphasized that limited access to financing remains one of the biggest barriers to productivity and industrial-scale processing. Ingawa said to bridge this gap, NADF would work to develop tailored financing solutions that will enable smallholder farmers and agribusinesses to scale operations, adopt modern agricultural practices, and integrate into larger value chains.

In his remarks, Chief of Staff to the Ekiti State Governor, Niyi Adebayo, outlined the government’s land-clearing initiative, which has opened 5,000 hectares for young farmers adding that the state has introduced mechanization and agribusiness programs for over 3,000 youth, aligning with national goals to increase agricultural productivity and employment.

The workshop concluded with a commitment to concrete action plans across four key areas:

Strengthening Farmer Aggregation – Developing structured out grower models to increase financing access, mechanization adoption, and productivity. Scaling Up Processing Infrastructure – Mobilizing investment for industrial-scale processing plants to expand cassava’s value-added potential. Improving Logistics and Market Access – Addressing inefficiencies in storage and transportation to reduce post-harvest losses. Policy and Investment Facilitation – Engaging policymakers and financial institutions to create an enabling environment for cassava industrialization.

The Cavista Holdings-led workshop has set a clear path forward for transforming Nigeria’s cassava industry. By fostering collaboration between government agencies, financial institutions, agribusinesses, and development organizations, the workshop has laid the groundwork for scaling up financing, improving processing capacity, and increasing global competitiveness.

With continued investment and policy support, Nigeria is well-positioned to become a leader in cassava processing, unlocking billions in economic value, creating jobs, and strengthening food security.