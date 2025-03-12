On 11th March 2025, the Nigerian All-Share Index experienced a decline of 454.16 points, closing at 106,167.75.

This represents a 0.43% drop from the previous day’s closing figure of 106,621.91, amid a reduction in trading volume.

Additionally, market capitalization contracted to N66.4 trillion across 12,652 transactions, down from N66.7 trillion.

Despite the overall market downturn, certain stocks, such as LIVESTOCK and CORNERST, showcased notable performance, emerging as significant gainers with increases of 9.93% and 9.25%, respectively.

In contrast, MECURE and ABCTRANS encountered declines of 10.00% and 7.98%.

FIDELITYBK and ACCESSCORP played pivotal roles in the trading session, making substantial contributions to the day’s overall volume.

Market summary

Current ASI: 106,167.75 points

Previous ASI: 106,621.91 points

Day Change: -0.43%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.15%

Volume Traded: 324.3 million shares

Market Cap: N66.4 trillion

Top 5 gainers

LIVESTOCK: up 9.93% to N9.85

CORNERST: up 9.25% to N3.19

INTENEGINS: up 8.99% to N1.94

SMURFIT: up 8.33% to N0.39

LASACO: up 7.55% to N2.85

Top 5 losers

MECURE: down 10.00% to N11.25

ABCTRANS: down 7.98% to N1.50

DAARCOMM: down 7.46% to N0.62

GUINEAINS: down 7.35% to N0.63

ROYALEX: down 7.32% to N0.76

Trading volume

Daily trading volume declined by 11%, falling from 364.9 million shares to 324.3 million shares.

FIDELITYBK dominated the trading landscape with an impressive 29.3 million shares exchanged, closely followed by ACCESSCORP, which recorded 28.3 million shares.

GTCO also demonstrated strong performance, trading 28.0 million shares.

Additionally, ZENITHBANK and UNIVINSURE contributed to the total with 22.3 million and 16.1 million shares, respectively.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, MTNN faced a setback, declining by 4.22%, while OANDO fell by 0.46%.

Within the FUGAZ sector, ACCESSCORP decreased by 1.94%, and ZENITHBANK shed 1.04%.

Conversely, there were positive movements: FIRSTHOLD enjoyed a gain of 1.58%, GTCO increased by 0.50%, and UBA witnessed no price action.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be lingering in a retracement phase, which may see it fall below the 106,000 zone if selling pressure persists.

However, if the market is not deemed overbought, it could present opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on lower entry points.