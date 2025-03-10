Egbin Power, Nigeria’s leading power generation company, has underscored the invaluable contributions of women in the power sector and across facets of society, emphasizing the need for increased participation to foster a sustainable future.

The Genco issued this call to action at a colourful event organised to honour women in the company and across the world, in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, reiterated the company’s commitment to fostering gender equality, diversity, and inclusion, while also urging women to remain bold in the pursuit of excellence and confident in their various endeavours.

“At Egbin Power, we believe that diversity is not just a goal but a necessity for innovation and growth. Women play a vital role in society and the industry, and their contributions continue to drive our success. Today, we celebrate their achievements and reaffirm our pledge to create a workplace where every woman can thrive,” he stated. He also commended women all over the world, and Nigerian women particularly for their immense role in various fields and at the home front. He noted that their significant impact is meaningful and has contributed to the development of the sector at large.

Part of Egbin Power’s initiative to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day included presentations, mentorship sessions, and an interactive workshop where two guest speakers engaged female employees in activities designed to broaden their horizons and empower women to thrive in their personal and professional lives.

One of the highlights was a presentation titled “Accelerate Action: A Call to Do More,” delivered by a guest speaker, Ijeoma Nwakuche, the Managing Director of MML Consulting Ltd, a human capital management and business strategy consulting firm. While providing insights on overcoming challenges, especially in a male-dominated industry, Nwakuche noted that “women still need equality and equity in the world today; hence it is important to reinforce the call for women to rise up, to be seen, heard, and recognised for the things they deserve, particularly in the workplace.” According to her, International Women’s Day provides organisations, governments, and individuals the opportunity to encourage women to believe in themselves, think boldly, and act decisively.

She commended the Board and Management of Egbin Power for their robust support of women in the organisation through various platforms. According to her, these initiatives demonstrate that the company encourages women and provides an enabling environment for them to succeed.

Dr. Yomi Jaye, the Managing Director of CECCY Health, who was also a guest speaker, spoke on “Mental Health and Lifestyle Approaches for Women,” emphasizing the need for women to prioritise their health to enable them actively play their roles in every field of life and at home. He stressed the importance of a healthy diet, quality sleep, and exercise in contributing to emotional and mental well-being.

To inspire women to utilise their unique skills and talents, the Chief Corporate Service Officer of Egbin Power, Emmanuel Udu, spoke on “Turning Your Passion into a Side Hustle,” emphasizing that passion can be a powerful catalyst for entrepreneurship. “By identifying what they love to do and the skills they have, women can transform their interests into viable business ventures that not only provide personal fulfilment but also financial independence,” Udu noted.

At the event, the CEO of Egbin Power recognized some outstanding women for their contributions to the organization and the sector. The CEO’s Special Awards were presented to recipients including Jadesola Ogundipe in Electrical Department; Endurance Otaru in Business Operations Department and Engr. Temitope Abdulsalam, a Senior Manager, TCN–Egbin Sub-Region.

Through the 2025 International Women’s Day, Egbin Power re-emphasized its belief in the transformative power of diversity and gender equality in line with Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5). The company remains dedicated to empowering women and fostering an inclusive environment where innovation and excellence flourish.