Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has invited the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly for a discussion on the presentation of the budget and other matters in the state in view of a recent Supreme Court judgement.

The invitation was disclosed in a letter signed by Chief Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, and posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.

The move is seemingly aimed at enabling the state government to receive funds from the Federation Account.

The development comes days after the Supreme Court of Nigeria, on February 28, 2025, restrained the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from further disbursing monthly financial allocations to the Rivers State government until an Appropriation Law is enacted by the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

Nairametrics previously reported that Justice Emmanuel Agim delivered the lead judgment at the Supreme Court, resolving the political crisis in the state concerning state funds and the legislative process.

The apex court upheld the verdict of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which, in 2024, issued an order barring the CBN from disbursing monthly financial allocations to the Rivers State government.

The ruling also extended to the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) and commercial banks, including Zenith Bank and Access Bank, where the state holds accounts.

Meeting for the Good of Rivers State

In the letter addressed to Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule and titled “MEETING BETWEEN THE GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE AND THE HONOURABLE MEMBERS OF THE RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY,” lawmakers were informed that the governor had received the Supreme Court judgment and had directed the SSG to invite them for a meeting.

The discussion will focus on the following:

Provision of a suitable space for the Assembly’s sittings. Payment of all outstanding remuneration and allowances for Honourable members. Presentation of the budget and other related matters. Any other necessary matters to determine the way forward in the best interest of the state.

According to the letter, the governor’s meeting with all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly is scheduled for Monday, March 10, 2025, at 10 AM at the Office of the Governor, Government House, Port Harcourt.

The letter further emphasized that the meeting aims to establish a clear path forward in the best interest of the people of Rivers State.

What You Should Know

The dispute surrounding the Rivers State government’s finances stems from a political crisis that erupted in early 2024 following Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s fallout with members of the state legislature.

Tensions peaked when most members of the Rivers House of Assembly were reportedly impeached or suspended, leaving only four lawmakers loyal to the governor.

Despite this irregularity, Governor Fubara proceeded with presenting and approving the state’s 2024 budget with the drastically reduced assembly—a move widely criticized as unconstitutional.

In January 2025, the Federal High Court in Abuja voided the N800 billion budget approved by the faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Edison Ehie and signed into law by Governor Fubara.

The court ruled in favor of a suit filed by the Assembly and its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, which sought an injunction to prevent Governor Fubara from obstructing the Assembly’s functions under Amaewhule’s leadership, among other reliefs.

Presiding Judge James Omotosho declared that all actions taken by the four lawmakers aligned with Fubara were illegal and without effect.

Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed Governor Fubara’s appeal challenging the Federal High Court’s ruling that nullified the N800 billion budget passed by the Edison Ehie-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly and signed into law by the governor.

The three-member appellate panel delivered the ruling on Thursday, October 10, 2024, upholding the lower court’s judgment.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of another division of the Federal High Court ruled that Governor Fubara’s receipt and use of monthly allocations since January 2024 constituted a violation of the constitution and could not be permitted to continue.

The judge further described Fubara’s presentation of the 2024 budget to a four-member Rivers House of Assembly as a direct affront to constitutional requirements.

She emphasized that the governor’s implementation of the budget represented a gross breach of the 1999 Constitution, which he is duty-bound to uphold.