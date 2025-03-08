President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform.

The announcement was made on Friday by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, via his X handle.

Professor Jega, who served as INEC Chairman from 2010 to 2015—during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration—is expected to leverage his extensive experience to drive meaningful progress in the livestock sector.

President Tinubu announced the appointment, hoping to drive meaningful progress in the livestock sector and further strengthen national development efforts.

According to the statement, Jega, former vice chancellor of Bayero University, co-chaired the Presidential Livestock Committee with President Tinubu.

“The committee delivered comprehensive recommendations that underscored sustainable livestock reforms. One recommendation was the creation of the Livestock Ministry, which now has a minister.”

Jega, 68, is a member of the International Elections Advisory Council and the pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in Kano State.

His appointment as special adviser to President Tinubu will reinforce the gains of the presidential committee and ensure the continued momentum of the reforms already in motion.

More insights

In July 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveiled a comprehensive livestock reform aimed at modernizing the nation’s livestock industry.

As part of this initiative, he created the Ministry of Livestock Development, which is tasked with providing sector-focused solutions to address the long-standing farmers-herders crisis.

The reform is designed to enhance veterinary services, support livestock farmers, and improve overall productivity in the sector, marking a significant step forward in the nation’s agricultural development.

President Tinubu’s livestock reform is part of a broader agenda to revitalize Nigeria’s agricultural sector, aiming to transform the country into a global agricultural powerhouse and secure long-term economic growth.

National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) is a framework to transform the livestock sector and eliminate conflict by evolving and strengthening intensive livestock production systems, with the aim of making the sector more productive and sustainable.

The NLTP is part of a wider strategy to diversify Nigeria’s economy and reduce dependency on oil revenues. By transforming the livestock sector, the government aims to:

Enhance food security for the growing population.

Create job opportunities, particularly in rural communities.

Position Nigeria as a key player in the global agricultural market.

Overall, the National Livestock Transformation Plan represents a strategic move to uplift the agricultural sector, ensuring that modern practices, improved infrastructure, and effective disease management lead to a more vibrant and resilient livestock industry in Nigeria.