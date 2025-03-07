In a bold stride towards redefining accessible and affordable housing, Zylus Homes, a proud subsidiary of Zylus Group International, has launched Lekki Avana Bungalow & Resort, marking the commencement of its “Project 2000 Homes in 5 Years.”

The premium estate was launched on March 1, 2025, with over 2000 realtors in attendance to experience an estate designed to accommodate 223 bungalow units for homeowners and investors to reside in, unwind, and thrive.

Opening the event with heartfelt remarks, Mrs. Bukola Olatujoye, CEO of Zylus Homes, expressed deep gratitude to the attendees, emphasizing that the launch signifies a historic milestone for Zylus Homes, marking the beginning of a transformative journey in Nigeria’s real estate market.

The Group CEO of Zylus Group International, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye shared that Lekki Avana was birthed from the company’s vision to support the government’s effort of reducing the housing deficit, reiterating the company’s commitment to providing luxurious yet affordable housing solutions for Nigerians, aligning with the broader mission to empower communities and foster socio-economic development across the nation.

Dr. Oluwatosin also emphasized that the estate guarantees a resort lifestyle experience, noting that 80 units are currently under construction with a mortgage plan in partnership with Imperial Mortgage Bank to empower aspiring homeowners, making it easier to transform their dreams into reality.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including the 55th Alara of Ilara, HRM Oba (Dr.) Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Board Chairman Zylus, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, National President REDAN, Prince Akintoye Adeoye, REDAN Chairman Lagos Chapter, Dr. Tony Aspire, MD Imperial Mortgage Bank, Mr. Ayo Olowokere, amongst other stakeholders in real estate. The guests lauded Zylus Homes for the audacious initiative, describing the plan to deliver 2,000 homes in five years as a groundbreaking stride in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

Lekki Avana Bungalow & Resort is strategically situated within the Idera Scheme in the Eleko community, offering residents a unique blend of resort-style living, luxury, and affordability. It also stands as a promising investment opportunity, reflecting Zylus Homes’ commitment to innovative and sustainable housing solutions.