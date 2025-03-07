The Senate has pledged its commitment to ensuring 35% affirmative action for women in parliament and across governance processes.

Speaking at a three-day event held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day on Thursday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio reaffirmed the legislature’s dedication to gender equality.

He vowed to push for legislative reforms aimed at eliminating obstacles hindering women’s socio-economic and political progress.

The 2025 International Women’s Day was commemorated under the theme Economic and Political Inclusion: Walk the Talk to galvanize collective action and shared ownership in advancing gender parity in the country.

Affirmative action and legislative reforms

According to Akpabio, this commitment aligns with the country’s National Gender Policy (NGP) and the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

He emphasized that lawmakers would work to remove all obstacles hindering women’s socio-economic progress and gender equality.

Call for constitutional amendments to support women

Akpabio further explained: “We are discussing how women will have a solid stay not only in the National Assembly, but also in the country. We will do all we can to promote gender equality in this country even if it means amending or tinkering with the 1999 Constitution.

“Credible evidence has shown that women are better managers the world over. Sometimes, they can work harder than men. We must go back to where we have women in all spheres of life contributing to our collective progress and prosperity.

“We must, also, decisively condemn all issues of sexual harassment that are not founded. At the 10th National Assembly, we will promote legislation that will ensure 35% affirmative action in the country,” the president of the senate assured women at the commemoration.

Also, Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s support for women’s empowerment, noting the increased budget for the Ministry of Women Affairs.

“We have made significant progress as women in this country, with women now excelling in various sectors,” she said.

She urged women to continue working on initiatives that promote their progress and gender equality.

In her welcome address, Ms. Tabitha Sallah, Director of Administration, Office of the Senate Leader, lauded the National Assembly for its pro-women legislations.

She also called for swift action on the pending gender parity issues currently before both chambers.

The event was attended by the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, and the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele.