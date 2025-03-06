The Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) in Russia is offering a total of 420 fully funded scholarships for international students in 2025.

With 300 available seats for master’s students and 120 for PhD candidates, the scholarship provides comprehensive financial support, covering tuition fees and offering living allowances, making it an opportunity for individuals to advance their education without the burden of tuition costs.

According to DAAD Scholarship, Skoltech is providing financial aid for both master’s and PhD students for the 2025 academic year.

RelatedStories No Content Available

This includes full coverage of tuition fees, monthly stipends, medical insurance, and airfare, making it an option for students from around the world.

Comprehensive benefits for scholarship holders

The Skoltech Scholarship, as stated, includes various benefits designed to support students during their studies. Both MSc and PhD students will have their full tuition fees covered.

Additionally, master’s students will receive a monthly stipend of 40,000 rubles, while PhD students will receive a stipend of 75,000 rubles per month.

Scholarship holders are also provided with free medical insurance and a one-time airfare ticket for international students. Importantly, applicants do not need to submit standardized test scores such as IELTS, GRE, or SAT.

Eligibility requirements for applicants

To apply for the Skoltech Scholarship, candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria. For the master’s program, applicants are required to have a:

Bachelor’s degree or be in their final year of undergraduate studies

For the PhD program, applicants must have a relevant master’s degree

Additionally, all applicants should have a strong academic background in their field of study and demonstrate proficiency in English, as all programs are conducted in English

Application process and deadlines

The application process for the Skoltech Scholarship is said to be straightforward. Interested candidates must submit an online application along with their academic records.

Applicants are also required to submit a motivation letter and letters of recommendation

Shortlisted candidates will need to participate in an online examination or interview

Applicants must also pay a non-refundable application processing fee of $20 USD.

The application deadline for the master’s program is July 15th, 2025, while the deadline for the PhD program is July 5th, 2025.

For more information on the application process, applicants can send inquiries to: website.admissions@skoltech.ru

This offers an opportunity for international students looking to further their education with financial support, helping them to pursue advanced degrees without the financial strain typically associated with higher education.