The Nigerian All-Share Index declined by 467.77 points, closing at 106,436.48 on March 5, 2025, thereby marking three consecutive trading days in the red.

This decline reflects a 0.44% drop from the previous day’s close of 106,904.25, coinciding with a decrease in trading volume.

Daily trading volume also fell slightly to 389.5 million shares, compared to 395.4 million the day before, indicating a 1.49% reduction.

Market capitalization decreased to N66.6 trillion across 11,423 transactions, down from the N66.9 trillion reported previously.

Among the gainers, TANTALIZER and UHOMREIT saw increases of 9.64% and 8.84%, respectively. In contrast, CAVERTON and CONHALLPLC experienced declines of 10.00% and 9.87%, respectively.

Notably, FIDELITYBK and ACCESSCORP led trading activity, significantly contributing to the overall trading volume.

Market summary Current ASI: 106,436.48 points

Previous ASI: 106,904.25 points

Day Change: -0.44%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.41%

Volume Traded: 389.5 million shares

Market Cap: N66.6 trillion Top 5 gainers TANTALIZER: up 9.64% to N2.16

UHOMREIT: up 8.84% to N52.95

CHAMPION: up 7.69% to N4.20

CWG: up 5.70% to N8.35

DEAPCAP: up 5.56% to N0.95 Top 5 losers CAVERTON: down 10.00% to N2.52

CONHALLPLC: down 9.87% to N3.56

ETERNA: down 9.66% to N34.15

FTNCOCOA: down 9.52% to N1.52

LINKASSURE: down 9.09% to N1.20

Trading volume

Daily trading volume experienced a slight decline, decreasing to 389.5 million shares from 395.4 million traded the previous day, marking a 1.49% drop.

FIDELITYBK led trading activity with 47.9 million shares exchanged, closely followed by ACCESSCORP with 35.6 million shares.

UBA also performed well, trading 29 million shares. Additionally, JAIZBANK and ZENITHBANK contributed 27 million and 21.6 million shares, respectively, to the overall trading volume.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, OKOMUOIL stood out as the top performer, facilitating transactions totaling N2.5 billion. ZENITHBANK followed suit, contributing N1 billion to the daily total.

UBA and ACCESSCORP added N1 billion and N853.8 million, respectively, while FIDELITYBK rounded out the trading figures with N803.4 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, price action remained stagnant with no movements observed.

In the FUGAZ category, ZENITHBANK saw a decline of 1.78%, followed by GTCO, which lost 0.85%. FBNH also experienced a decrease of 0.35%.

Conversely, UBA gained 0.84%, while ACCESSCORP remained unchanged at 0.00%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be entering a retracement phase, having declined for three consecutive days and slipping below the 107,000-threshold.