The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, has replaced Harvard University as the top choice for college applicants, according to a recent survey by The Princeton Review.

This according to CNBC, marks the end of Harvard’s long-standing position as the most desirable institution; following a period of controversy involving antisemitism on campus and the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay amidst plagiarism allegations.

Antisemitism is discrimination, prejudice, or hatred toward individuals or groups based on their Jewish identity or religion.

The data, released by The Princeton Review, reflects a significant change in the preferences of college-bound students.

The survey, which polled over 9,300 applicants from January 17th to February 24th, 2025, revealed that MIT now holds the highest ranking.

Editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review, Robert Frank, noted that despite the reshuffling, the universities at the top of the list are “exceptional” and remain highly competitive.

Financial aid remains a major concern

Reports inform that the Princeton Review’s 2025 College Hopes and Worries Survey also highlighted that cost continues to be a significant issue for prospective students.

According to the survey, 95% of families indicated that financial aid would be necessary to afford a college education, with 77% stating it was “extremely” or “very” necessary.

For many applicants, the amount of financial assistance offered—whether through grants, scholarships, or student loans—often influences their decision on which school to attend.

Reports cite that MIT, despite its high tuition and fees—amounting to over $85,000 for the current academic year—offers financial aid to qualifying students.

According to the school, 87% of the Class of 2024 graduated debt-free. This financial support is meant to play a key role in attracting top students from diverse backgrounds.

Merit-based aid and scholarships

Co-founder of the National Society of High School Scholars, James Lewis, pointed out that top colleges, including MIT, are increasingly seeking students from various backgrounds.

Many institutions, he said, offer merit-based scholarships or discounted tuition to attract the best candidates.

“If they can go after those institutions, don’t self-select out,” he advised students, encouraging them not to rule out schools based on perceived cost or accessibility.

Reports cite that the growing focus on financial aid has led to a broader understanding that there are schools that are more accessible than many students believe.

Lewis emphasized that scholarships and other forms of assistance are often available to those who meet the necessary academic and financial requirements.

Career placement and salary concerns

Another factor influencing college choice is the return on investment, particularly concerning future job opportunities. As college costs rise, many students are placing greater emphasis on career prospects after graduation.

President and CEO of the college consulting firm Command Education, Christopher Rim, noted that students are increasingly focused on the potential for good job placement post-graduation.

MIT graduates, according to reports, reported an average starting salary of $126,438 in 2024, nearly double the national average. While the percentage of MIT graduates employed immediately after graduation has declined in recent years, more are opting for graduate school, suggesting a shift in career plans among new alumni.

Rim explained, “Because it’s getting harder to find a job, students are more focused on what they are going to do after college.”

According to The Princeton Review, most students see earning a college degree as a means to secure a better job and income, rather than simply gaining exposure to new ideas, places, and people.

Changing priorities for college applicants

The results of this survey show a changing landscape in higher education, where the cost of attendance, availability of financial aid, and post-graduation career opportunities are increasingly driving decisions for prospective students.

As MIT moves into the top spot, it shows the growing trend of students prioritizing financial aid packages and future earning potential when selecting a school.

With financial concerns continuing to dominate the conversation around college admissions, the future of higher education may depend heavily on how universities adapt to these shifting financial priorities.