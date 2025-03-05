Building on the success of previous editions, the SME Scale-Up experience is back again to empower Nigerian businesses with a renewed focus on driving economic growth and fostering innovation in the country.

This year’s experience is specifically designed for businesses with an annual revenue of ₦70 million.

It offers a transformative one-day intensive experience designed to help businesses grow, scale, and thrive with expert guidance and like-minded networking opportunities.

This edition of SME Scale-Up proudly collaborates with Zenith Bank, to deliver a powerful module titled “Scale Up Your Business, Soar High”. This event has been streamlined to a single day, ensuring a focused and impactful experience for participants to cover critical areas such as effective marketing, financial management, strategic planning, and more, equipping business owners with the tools to scale their operations and achieve sustainable growth.

In a statement briefing in the build-up to the business experience, Ziad Maalouf, Convener of the SME ScaleUp, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative:

“Investing in Nigerian businesses is crucial for driving innovation, wealth creation, and economic prosperity in Nigeria. SME Scale-Up is a testament to our commitment to empowering these businesses with the resources, knowledge, and insight needed to thrive. We are excited about the initiative and we will continue to value its transformative impact on the Nigerian economy at large.”

Maalouf also highlighted the collaborative efforts of Zenith Bank in providing support facilities for participants with scalable business ideas. This joint incentive aims to encourage business owners to develop innovative solutions and immediately apply the lessons learned during the experience to their operations.

The Executive Director of Zenith Bank PLC, Henry Oroh emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership:

“At Zenith Bank, we recognise the critical role that indigenous businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation in Nigeria. SME Scale-Up aligns with our commitment to empowering SMEs with the tools and resources they need to thrive. We are proud to sponsor this initiative and we look forward to seeing the transformative impact it will have on businesses across the country.”

Oroh also encouraged eligible business owners to take advantage of this unique opportunity. He noted that participants will benefit from practical examples, real-life scenarios, and hands-on mentorship designed to address the specific challenges businesses and business owners face in their growth phases.

Why Attend SME Scale-Up?

Expert-Led Sessions: Learn from industry leaders and seasoned professionals

Practical Insights: Gain actionable strategies to address real-world business challenges

Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry experts

Tailored Mentorship: Receive personalised guidance to scale your business effectively.

Event Details:

Eligibility: Indigenous companies with an annual revenue of ₦70 million

Format: One-day intensive experience

Date: March 8, 2025

Location: Radisson Hotel, Victoria Island (VI), Lagos

How to Register:

Qualified business owners are encouraged to visit https://scaleup.smescaleup.org to register and secure their spot at the next SME Scale-Up.

Spaces are limited, so early registration is highly recommended!

SME Scale-Up represents a significant step forward in empowering indigenous businesses and driving economic growth in Nigeria. Don’t miss this opportunity to scale your business and contribute to the nation’s prosperity.

Register today and follow @smescaleup on socials for more updates.