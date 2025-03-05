The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stressed the urgency to secure $20 million earmarked for the state under the $50 million Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) Project, which is set to end in December 2025.

Speaking on Tuesday at the launch of the Lagos Malaria Pre-Elimination and Digitalization Program, Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to eradicating malaria.

He stressed the necessity for collective action to access the earmarked funds and expedite efforts against the disease.

“Our target is to secure the $20 million, and we must do everything necessary to ensure we access it to meet the needs. If this is a goal, we all share, then everyone must be on the same page,” the governor stated.

He noted that malaria remains a major socioeconomic burden, particularly for low-income families, affecting productivity and household incomes.

Sanwo-Olu urged stakeholders to intensify their efforts, emphasizing that Lagos must double its outreach to meet the 2025 targets.

He stressed the need for accelerated action, warning that the current pace of intervention was insufficient.

“If your target is 2 million and at the end of February, we are still doing less than 200,000, we are far behind. You need to work harder, twice as fast, twice as much, to achieve the 2025 record,” he said.

Continuous monitoring and digital initiatives

The governor advocated for monthly tracking of malaria control efforts to ensure measurable progress.

He also highlighted the significance of launching Nigeria’s first-ever Malaria Pre-Elimination and Digitalization Program, which aims to leverage technology for real-time tracking and improved response to malaria cases.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to protecting lives and livelihoods in Lagos. Malaria is not just a health issue; it is an economic burden that has stifled individuals, families, and businesses for too long. It drains household incomes, reduces productivity, and disrupts education. For many low-income earners, malaria brings financial hardship and loss,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Economic implications of malaria eradication

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that eradicating malaria is not only a health victory but also an economic necessity.

He envisioned a Lagos where no child misses school due to malaria, where businesses operate without disruptions, where families no longer have to choose between survival and opportunity.

“The statistics are staggering—billions of dollars are lost due to malaria every year. Imagine the progress we could achieve if those resources were redirected toward development,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu described the program as a symbol of hope, built on innovation, collaboration, and determination. By leveraging digital tools, he said, every malaria case would be tracked in real time to improve response and intervention.

He called for a shift in mindset, stressing that malaria should not be self-diagnosed and casually managed.

“Lagos is once again setting the pace, leading the fight against malaria through technology and strategy. Together, let’s work towards a future where malaria is no longer a threat in our state,” he said.

Also speaking at the launch, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in his presentation titled ‘Winning the Fight Against Malaria in Lagos State, emphasized that malaria remains a major public health challenge, contributing to mortality, economic burden, and reduced human capital development.

He noted that while Nigeria bears the highest malaria burden globally—accounting for 27% of global cases—Lagos State has successfully reduced its prevalence to 2.6%, positioning it in the low transmission category.

He credited this progress to sustained interventions, private sector partnerships, and digital health innovations.

The Commissioner underscored that achieving malaria pre-elimination requires continued efforts in early diagnosis, effective treatment, and vector control measures such as indoor residual spraying and larviciding.

He further emphasized the role of community education, digital health tracking, and strengthened health service delivery in sustaining progress.

“Lagos State is on the verge of malaria pre-elimination, and if we align our strategies effectively, we can achieve this goal sooner than expected,” he stated.

More Insight

The Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) Project, approved in 2020 and effective since 2021, is designed to combat malaria and reduce preventable childhood deaths through immunization and other Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) services.

Funded by the World Bank, the project, initially launched in 18 states, has now expanded to 28 states, including Lagos. It is set to conclude by December 2025.