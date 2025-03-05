Haldane McCall PLC has announced a final dividend of 0.07 kobo for each 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to applicable withholding tax, which will be payable exclusively to its registered shareholders.

This announcement was made in a disclosure signed by the company secretary, Oyewole Olurin, and published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on March 5, 2025.

According to the disclosure, only shareholders whose names are listed in the Register of Members as of the close of business on Monday, March 31, 2025, will be eligible for payment.

The company announced that dividends will be paid electronically on Friday, April 25, 2025, stating, “On Friday, April 25, 2025, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of Monday, March 31, 2025, and who have completed the e-dividend registration.”

Shareholders who have not yet completed the e-dividend registration were encouraged to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form.

What to know

The final dividend is for the period ending December 31, 2024, available to registered shareholders listed in the Register of Members as of the close of business on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Shareholders with unclaimed dividend warrants or share certificates that have not been presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

African Prudential Plc is the registrar managing the payment process.

Performance

Haldane McCall PLC reported a strong financial performance for the full year 2024, with a pre-tax profit of N1.01 billion, reflecting a significant 168.44% increase from N377.8 million in 2023.

For fiscal year 2024, Haldane McCall Plc’s revenue soared to N3.6 billion, reflecting a 109.50% increase from N1.7 billion in the previous year, majorly driven by land and building sales, which accounted for 73.4% at N2.6 billion.

However, the cost of sales increased by 93.84% year-over-year, reaching N1.5 billion, up from N816.7 million in the previous year.

Despite the rise in cost, the company reported growth in gross profit to N2.05 billion, up 123.38% year-over-year, while profits from core operations hit N1 billion, soaring by 168.44% from N377.8 million.

Additionally, total assets increased by 22.82% year-over-year, rising from N17.9 billion in the previous year to N21.9 billion in fiscal year 2024, with non-current assets accounting for N14.2 billion, of which a substantial 99.73% was represented by property, plant, and equipment.