The House of Representatives’ Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended), has extended the deadline for the submission of memoranda on the creation of new states and local governments, from March 5 to March 26, 2025.

The Committee stated that the extension was due to public demand.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr., Spokesman, House of Representatives.

Nairametrics previously reported that Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, had read the letter from the committee containing about 31 additional state proposal during plenary on February 6, 2025 in Abuja.

The proposal seeks to address demands for greater representation, economic viability, and regional balance in governance.

Details on Deadline Extension

Originally set for Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Rotimi stated that “the deadline has now been extended to Wednesday, March 26, 2025.”

He stressed that the extension allows proponents whose previous submissions did not meet constitutional requirements additional time to refine and resubmit their legislative proposals in strict compliance with Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

He disclosed the eligibility and submission guidelines as follows:

According to Section 8(1) of the Constitution, a proposal for state creation must be supported by at least a two-thirds majority of elected parliamentarians representing the affected area in:

The Nigeria Senate

The Nigeria House of Representatives

The affected State House of Assembly

The Local Government Councils of the affected area

For the creation of local governments, Section 8(3) of the Constitution requires that the outcome of votes by the State House of Assembly and the outcome of the referendum be forwarded to the National Assembly for legislative action.

All proposals must be submitted in both hard and soft copies as follows:

Hard copies (3 copies) to: The Secretariat of the Committee Room H331, House of Representatives White House, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Soft copies via email to: info@hccr.gov.ng

Deadline: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

For further inquiries, the public may contact the Committee Clerk at 08069232381.

More insights

Speaking on the extension, Kalu reaffirmed the House’s commitment to a transparent and constitutionally guided process:

“This decision is a direct response to the appeals from Nigerians who wish to have their submissions reconsidered. Our goal remains to facilitate a thorough and constitutionally compliant process that addresses legitimate aspirations for state and local government creation. The Committee will fairly evaluate all submissions that meet the established constitutional requirements,” he added.

The House of Representatives explained that it remains committed to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that all legislative processes, including state and local government creation, align with constitutional provisions and the broader interests of the Nigerian people.

What You Should Know

The creation of new states in Nigeria has long been a contentious issue.

Proponents argue that it will enhance governance, accelerate development, and bring government closer to the people.

However, critics caution that additional states could exacerbate administrative costs and strain federal resources.

If approved, this restructuring would be one of the most significant political shifts since Nigeria’s last major state creation exercise in 1996, which increased the number of states from 30 to 36.

The proposal is expected to generate heated debates in both legislative and public discourse as it progresses through the constitutional amendment process.

Meanwhile, in a reaction on February 6, 2025, Akin Rotimi Jr., Spokesman of the House of Representatives, clarified that these proposals for additional states were submitted as private member bills and do not represent the official position of the House.

He stated that the committee will align with constitutional provisions and will only consider proposals that comply with stipulated guidelines.

Additionally, he emphasized that the House remains committed to a transparent and inclusive constitutional review process that reflects the will of the Nigerian people.