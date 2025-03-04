The All-Share Index closed on a negative note on March 3, 2025, declining by 366.26 points to end the trading day at 107,455.13.

This decline reflects a 0.34% decrease from the previous day’s figure of 107,821.39.

In addition to this price drop, market volume also decreased, falling to 308 million shares from the 458 million shares traded the prior day.

Market capitalization remained stable at N67.2 trillion, consistently above the N67 trillion threshold.

Among individual performances, NGXGROUP and LEARNAFRICA each achieved notable gains of 10.00%. In contrast, IKEJAHOTEL and UCAP led the decliners, posting losses of 9.92% and 9.91%, respectively.

Overall, market activity showed a modest increase, with ZENITHBANK and FIDELITY emerging as the most actively traded stocks, making substantial contributions to the day’s overall turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 107,455.13 points

Previous ASI: 107,821.39 points

Day Change: -0.34%

Year-to-Date Performance: +4.4%

Volume Traded: 308 million shares

Market Cap: N67.2 trillion

Top 5 gainers

NGXGROUP: up 10.00% to N33.00

LEARNAFRICA: up 10.00% to N3.63

CHAMPION: up 9.90% to N4.33

ABCTRANS: up 9.86% to N1.56

TANTALIZERS: up 9.47% to N2.08

Top 5 losers

IKEJAHOTEL: down 9.92% to N10.90

UCAP: down 9.91% to N20.00

CUTIX: down 9.84% to N2.29

MULTIVERSE: down 9.74% to N8.80

AFRIPRUD: down 9.46% to N32.05

Trading volume

Daily market volume saw a decline, dropping from 458 million shares traded on the previous Friday to 308 million shares on Monday of the first week of March.

ZENITHBANK led the trading activity with 32.3 million shares exchanged, followed by FIDELITYBK with 19.7 million shares.

ACCESSCORP traded 16.8 million shares, while NGXGROUP and ELLAHLAKES contributed 15.8 million and 15 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ZENITHBANK was the top performer, facilitating transactions totaling N1.5 billion.

OANDO contributed N570.8 million to the daily total.

ARADEL and NGXGROUP added N534.1 million and N512.2 million, respectively, while ACCESSCORP rounded out the figures with N430.8 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, OANDO was the leading gainer, with an increase of 2.8%, while ARADEL saw a more modest gain of 0.4%.

Conversely, the FUGAZ category faced some challenges, with FBNH and UBA recording losses of 3.24% and 2.7%, respectively.

ACCESSCORP declined by 2.54%, GTCO fell by 1.55%, and ZENITHBANK decreased by 0.72%.

Market outlook

Despite the daily decline, the All-Share Index is on a long-term bullish trend. A pullback after consecutive declines may present opportunities for investors to purchase shares at lower prices. If the index is not considered overbought, this could lead to a potential upward rally.