Mojisola Meranda has officially stepped down as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, marking a sudden transition in the legislative leadership of Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Meranda, who was appointed Speaker just seven weeks ago, following the removal of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office, announced her resignation during Monday’s plenary session.

Her decision to step aside has sparked reactions from fellow lawmakers, who praised her leadership qualities and her role in maintaining stability within the Assembly.

More insights

Several members of the House lauded Meranda for her dedication, resilience, and ability to foster unity among lawmakers.

They acknowledged her strength in handling legislative matters and her humility in abiding by the directives of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

One of the lawmakers noted that Meranda has displayed a commendable level of political maturity by prioritizing party loyalty and institutional stability over personal ambition. Her short tenure will be remembered for the peace and cooperation she fostered within the Assembly, the lawmaker said.

Another member emphasized her ability to navigate the often turbulent political landscape of Lagos politics, stating that she upheld the values and expectations of the APC while in office.

Obasa re-elected as Speaker

Following Meranda’s resignation, Obasa has been re-elected as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Obasa’s re-election followed the nomination of a former Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams, representing Eti-Osa Constituency 1.

Obasa subsequently took the oath of office as the new Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly seven weeks after his removal.

Obasa was first elected into the House in 2007. He has been in the chamber since then. He emerged as a speaker in June 2015 before his removal in January 2025.

The leadership crisis in the Assembly became full-blown on January 13, 2025, when a lawmaker who represents Agege Constituency I, Mudashiru Obasa, was removed as Lagos speaker by more than two-thirds of the 40-member house, who voted him out over alleged misconduct and sundry offenses.

Obasa’s then deputy, Meranda, was immediately elected the new Speaker.

On February 17, 2025, tempers flared at the Assembly Complex when security agents and some legislative workers clashed over the presence of the former in the hallowed chambers. Thereafter, thirty-six of the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in an emotional Meranda and adjourned sitting indefinitely.

On February 27, 2025, Obasa showed up at the Assembly Complex and was chaperoned by a retinue of armed, stern-looking uniformed security operatives as he walked into the hallowed chambers. Last Thursday’s appearance was Obasa’s first in the Assembly since his removal as Lagos speaker on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Obasa insisted that he remained the speaker of the House despite protests by his colleagues who rejected his leadership and pledged loyalty to Meranda.

Deputy Chief Whip resigns too

Also, the Deputy Chief Whip, Okanlawon Sani, has tendered his resignation amid the leadership crisis rocking the assembly.

The crisis started after lawmakers impeached Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker of the House in February.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that Obasa’s impeachment occurred two weeks ago, with Mojisola Meranda, representing Apapa I State Constituency, immediately elected as the new Speaker.

The development follows several allegations made by the Lagos State Anti-Corruption Coalition against Obasa.

The group alleged that under Obasa’s leadership, the Assembly spent a staggering N17 billion on constructing the lawmakers’ building gate.

It also claimed that the House spent N200 million on its recently organized 22nd Thanksgiving service for staff.

Obasa dismissed the allegations, describing them as ridiculous.