The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) has taken over an alleged forgery case instituted against a former Managing Director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abbati Abdulhameed, and another individual by the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, stated this on Monday when the AGF’s legal team orally informed him that the AGF had applied to take over the matter.

Recall that Abdulhameed and his co-defendant, Babangida Abdullahi, were arraigned by the police before the court on March 13, 2023, on a 10-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/555/2023, bordering on alleged document forgery.

Police Case

At the time of their arraignment in March last year, the defendants, along with others said to be at large, were alleged to have conspired to commit forgery on or about October 23, 2023.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, paving the way for trial.

Court Proceedings

At the resumed proceedings on Monday, the police legal team announced their appearance.

However, Aishat Abdullahi, Assistant Chief State Counsel from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, informed the judge that the AGF had filed a notice before the court “to take over prosecution of the case” pursuant to the relevant constitutional powers of the AGF.

She stated that the notice directed the Nigeria Police to forward the case file to the AGF for review.

She further noted that the AGF had served a copy of the notice on the Nigeria Police Force.

“You (AGF) have taken over the case, you have taken over the case,” Justice Ekwo responded.

The AGF’s lawyer then requested an adjournment of up to a month to allow the police to submit the case file to the AGF.

Counsel for Abdulhameed, Chief Akin Olujimi, SAN, told the judge that he had no objection to the AGF taking over the case.

“Case adjourned to May 19, 2025, for report,” the judge ruled.

Justice Ekwo further stated that at the next adjourned date, he would assess whether the AGF was ready to proceed with the trial.

What You Should Know

The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc.) is a non-bank financial institution wholly owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It was established to redefine, assess, measure, reprice, and share agribusiness-related credit risks in Nigeria.

In 2022, former President Muhammadu Buhari removed Aliyu Abdulhameed from office, citing allegations of corruption.

The ex-NIRSAL boss had also urged the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja not to grant a final order of forfeiture against N1.5 billion linked to him and a consultant, Dr. Steve Olusegun Ogidan, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In February 2024, Justice Inyang Ekwo, in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1686/2023, ordered the interim forfeiture of the money.

The judge directed interested parties to show cause within fourteen days why a final order of forfeiture should not be made in favor of the Federal Government of Nigeria.