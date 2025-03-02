The Katsina State Government has spent over N36 billion to procure 20,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer for the 2024 farming season, alongside other agricultural initiatives.

Additionally, the government said it also provided 722 motorcycles and knapsack sprayers for extension workers deployed across the state’s 361 wards to ensure effective monitoring.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Faruq Lawal-Jobe, disclosed this during the state’s monthly news conference on Sunday in Katsina.

Boosting mechanized farming with tractors and harvesters

Lawal-Jobe revealed that more than N21.7 billion was allocated for the procurement of 400 tractors with full accessories, 2,000 hand planters, and 10 combine harvesters.

“This is with a view to providing our farmers with required agricultural implements to boost food production in the state,” he stated.

In addition, more than N790.5 million has been expended for the upgrade of seven zonal produce stores in Funtua, Daura, Katsina, Mani, Kankia, Kafinsoli and Malumfashi.

“We will also resuscitate the Songhai Farm Centre at Makera in Dutsin-Ma Local Government, as well as the Cotton Value Chain, for an all-year-round farming, to provide employment and economic viability of our people,” he said.

Lawal-Jobe further explained that the ministry had also distributed newly introduced liquid fertilizer to enhance better yields.

He added that the government had also ensured the completion of the state’s Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA) project at the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Investment in research, data collection, and farmer support

Lawal-Jobe highlighted that the State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KTARDA) has also conducted numerous activities for the improvement of agriculture in the state.

“Government has spent the sum of N273.6 million to carry out numerous activities for the development of agriculture.

“These include the purchase and distribution of 40 motorcycles for monitoring activities. Additionally, agrochemicals for pest control were distributed to farmers,” he said.

In order to utilize the services of the earlier mentioned 722 extension workers, Lawal-Jobe said 54,150 moringa seedlings were distributed to farmers across the state.

According to him, a total of 150 women were trained and empowered on backyard gardening and formulation of nutritive food supplement.

“KTARDA had conducted farmer data exercise across the state to ascertain the number of farming populace and related data, the crop value chain, farm size and location.

“This activity serves as a guide to determine accuracy in data management and facilitate easy access to farming population for appropriate assistance.

“The agency has also participated in National and State Agriculture Shows, to showcase the massive agricultural potentials of the state,” the deputy governor stated.

According to him, in a bid to ensure a sufficient supply of agricultural inputs and implements to enhance agricultural yield by farmers across the state, a total of N386.1 million was expended under the Farmers Supply Company Ltd (FASCOKT).

Lawal-Jobe said that the agency had undertaken the repairs of warehouses for storage of seeds, chemicals and agricultural implements in Funtua and Daura, in addition to repairs of one service centre.

He added that assorted agrochemicals and improved seeds were also purchased and distributed to farmers, adding that their administration had also injected adequate resources aimed at improving livestock and grazing reserve activities.