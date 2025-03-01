The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Professor Lucian O. Chukwu as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Admiralty University, Ibuzor, Delta State.

The announcement was made by the Director of Press, Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, in a statement released on Saturday.

The Governing Council of Admiralty University conducted the selection exercise for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor on 26th and 27th February, 2025, at the Council Chamber of the University.

Following the exercise, Professor Lucian O. Chukwu emerged as the highest-scoring candidate, securing 83.41% among the five individuals interviewed for the position.

“In line with the principle of merit being upheld by the federal government, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has approved the appointment of Professor Lucian O. Chukwu as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Admiralty University, Ibuzor.”, the statement disclosed.

Emphasizing the merit-driven approach of the Federal Government, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, approved the appointment of Professor Chukwu.

His appointment is for a single tenure of five years, effective from 28th February, 2025.

Backstory

Prior to this official approval, there was controversy regarding the selection process. An earlier statement, not endorsed by the Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, announced the appointment of Professor Bankole Ndubisi Ogbogbo as Vice-Chancellor.

However, reports indicate that Professor Ogbogbo ranked second in the selection process, scoring 72.5%, while Professor Chukwu led with 83.41%. The Federal Government intervened, emphasizing the importance of merit, and subsequently approved Professor Chukwu’s appointment.

About Professor Chukwu

He holds a doctorate in Ecosystem Health and Pollution Management from UNILAG and has undergone post-doctoral training in Integrated Coastal Management at the Coastal Resources Institute, University of Rhode Island, USA.

Before his appointment, Professor Chukwu served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services) at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

He has held several key positions at the University of Lagos, including Director of the Academic Planning Unit, Director of the Quality Assurance and SERVICOM Unit, Member of the Governing Council, Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies, and Head of the Department of Marine Sciences.

With over three decades of teaching experience at UNILAG, he has supervised 14 Ph.D. candidates, two of whom have achieved professorship.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Environmental Society (FNES) and a Fellow of the West African Society of Toxicology (FWASOT).