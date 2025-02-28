Prosperavest ESG LTD, is thrilled to announce the launch of eNsc, a Nigerian Naira-referenced stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Nigerian Naira.

Built on the high-speed Lisk 2.0 Blockchain, eNsc combines monetary stability with blockchain innovation, allowing global investors to securely access tokenized high-yield opportunities like Nigerian Treasury Bills while adhering to regulatory standards.

Bridging Stability and Innovation

eNsc merges monetary stability with blockchain efficiency, operating within Nigeria’s robust regulatory framework led by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria. The SEC has prioritized creating a safe, transparent environment for blockchain innovation, exemplified by its Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework.

These guidelines ensure market integrity, investor protection, and alignment with global standards—principles at the core of Prosperavest ESG’s operations.

“Our vision is to bring the Naira on-chain and democratize access to low-risk, high-return opportunities while upholding rigorous regulatory compliance. eNsc is more than a stablecoin—it’s a gateway to financial inclusion, blending the trust of traditional finance with the agility of blockchain.”— RaheemAnikulapo Ibrahim, CEO, Prosperavest ESG LTD

Key Features of eNsc

1:1 Naira Peg: Backed by reserves held in regulated institutions, eNsc ensures stability and direct convertibility with the Nigerian Naira.

Lisk 2.0 Blockchain: Fast transactions, low fees, and interoperability with decentralized applications (dApps) ensure seamless integration into digital ecosystems.

Compliance Assurance: Built with robust AML protocols, transparent reserve audits, and adherence to Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) regulations.

Exclusive Cashback Rewards: For a limited time, users who convert a minimum of $50 via the eNsc Converter at app.prosperavest.com will receive cashback rewards, rewarding early adopters of this groundbreaking stablecoin.

Unlocking Global Investment Opportunities

By tokenizing Nigerian Treasury Bills, eNsc removes geographic and financial barriers, enabling fractional ownership and instant cross-border settlements. This innovation aligns with Nigeria’s growing prominence in Africa’s digital economy, offering investors exposure to stable, yield-generating assets.

A Commitment to Safe, Transparent Finance

SEC Nigeria: Championing Safe Innovation

The SEC has been instrumental in fostering a safe, transparent, and innovation-friendly regulatory environment for blockchain and virtual assets, implementing robust frameworks such as the Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework. Their proactive approach ensures investor protection, market integrity, and alignment with global best practices—a commitment Prosperavest ESG proudly upholds.

“Our compliance and cooperation with regulators is non-negotiable,” added RaheemAnikulapo Ibrahim. “Trust is the cornerstone of financial innovation every aspect of eNsc—from its technical infrastructure to reserve management—is designed to exceed SEC standards, fostering trust in Nigeria’s digital future

Join the Future of Asset Tokenization

eNsc is now live on the Lisk 2.0 Blockchain. Institutions, developers, and investors are invited to:

Explore eNsc at https://prosperavest.com .

Participate in the cashback reward program by converting a minimum of $50 on the eNsc Converter: app.prosperavest.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for informational purposes only and not financial or legal advice. Digital asset investments carry risks, including volatility and potential loss. Investors are responsible for their decisions. ProsperaVest ESG Ltd remains committed to SEC compliance and will provide updates on approval status.