Nascon Allied Industries Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Aderemi Saka as the Deputy Managing Director, effective February 26, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the company on February 27, 2025, and signed by the Managing Director, Thabo Mabe.

The announcement also confirmed Mrs. Oluseun Oluwole as the substantive Company Secretary of Nascon, effective from February 26, 2025.

The Board expressed its approval, stating, “The Board and Management warmly congratulate them on their appointments.”

About Mrs. Aderemi Saka

Mrs. Saka holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s in business administration with a focus on International Business from Georgia State University.

With over 26 years of experience in Nigeria and the United States, she has worked in finance and corporate strategy for various multinationals and publicly traded companies.

Since 2016, she has been the Chief Financial Officer of Nascon, where she has worked on improving financial performance and internal controls.

Before her role at Nascon, she was part of the Corporate Strategy team at Dangote Industries Limited in 2015.

Mrs. Saka has also held positions at companies like Verizon Communications, MCI Inc., and American Tower Corporation, where she gained expertise in finance. Her background in managing financial risks and enhancing performance makes her well-suited for her leadership role.

About Mrs. Oluseun Oluwole

Mrs. Oluwole is a lawyer and Chartered Secretary with over 20 years of experience in law and business.

She holds an undergraduate degree in law from the University of Kent, a master’s in law from University College London, and a master’s in accounting and finance from the University of Kingston, UK.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.

Throughout her career, Mrs. Oluwole has worked at various law and consulting firms, developing her skills in legal advisory, corporate governance, and business strategy.

She has served as the Acting Director General of a Chamber of Commerce, focusing on business growth initiatives.

Additionally, she has worked as the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser for a quoted company, providing legal counsel and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Nascon Allied Industries

Nascon Allied Industries Plc manufactures and sells refined and edible salt in Nigeria.