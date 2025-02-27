There are moves to avert crisis in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) says the Federal Government has promised to pay the outstanding bridging claims and resolve other issues soon.

This comes a few days after IPMAN had threatened to withdraw its services if the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) fails to pay the outstanding N100 billion bridging claims owed marketers.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of IPMAN, Ukadike Chinedu, the association’s National President, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, made this known on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Abuja.

Maiandi said that the NMDPRA had expressed their commitment to addressing the pending claims and other issues.

Encourages members against disruptions

The IPMAN President said, ”We have been in communication with the NMDPRA and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources. They have expressed their commitment to addressing these pending claims and other issues.

”In the meantime, we kindly implore all members to remain calm and patient as we work towards securing the necessary approvals and payments.

”We understand the importance of these claims to you and appreciate your understanding during this process.

”We also encourage all members to refrain from any actions that may disrupt our collective efforts, including strike actions.

”Our upcoming official meeting with the NMDPRA will be a critical opportunity to discuss these matters further, and your participation will be invaluable,”

What you should know

Recall that on Monday, February 24, 2025, IPMAN had issued a 7-day ultimatum to the NMDPRA to pay the bridging claims owed marketers amounting to N100 billion or face an industrial action.

The association threatened to withdraw services if the amount was not paid to them before the deadline.

This move follows the NMDPRA’s failure to clear the debt, despite promises made 40 days ago in the presence of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. If unresolved, the situation could lead to a nationwide scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit nationwide.

Bridging claims represent the cost of transporting fuel from the former Pipelines and Products Marketing Company depots to approved zones to ensure a uniform pump price across the country.

The Chairman of the IPMAN Depot Chairmen Forum, Yahaya Alhasan, during a press conference in Abuja read a communique where he expressed frustration over the NMDPRA’s failure to settle the bridging claims, despite repeated assurances.

The claims, which date back to 2024, were deducted from marketers’ payments for products to settle bridging allowances.

Alhasan said, “If NMDPRA doesn’t pay our money within seven days, we are going to withdraw our services across the nation.

“We are extremely frustrated that one year after our last demand as a forum, requesting the payment of over N100 billion owed to our members in bridging and NTA claims by the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the management of the NMDPRA has deliberately ignored our request, even after making clear promises to pay us.

“One of those promises was made by the NMDPRA at the stakeholders’ meeting convened on the eve of the last strike action declared by NARTO. At that stakeholders’ meeting, the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners listed this same IPMAN bridging claim as part of their demands before the strike action would be called off.”