The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) is set to roll out service kiosks in markets and plazas across Abuja, including its six area councils, in an effort to simplify tax payments and improve accessibility.

Speaking during the agency’s annual sensitization campaign in Abuja on Thursday, Ango Abdullahi, the acting Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, stated that the initiative aims to bring tax services closer to residents, making it easier for them to fulfill their civic obligations.

“In addition to our ongoing efforts to promote voluntary tax compliance, we will soon be establishing kiosks in key commercial areas—both within the city center and in the area councils. The goal is to ensure that taxpayers can access our services conveniently, no matter where they are, ” Abdullahi said.

The decision to decentralize tax services follows concerns from residents who often question the impact of their tax contributions. However, Abdullahi reassured the public that FCT’s tax revenue is being utilized for visible developmental projects.

“I believe that wherever you reside in Abuja, you can see tangible evidence of the FCT Administration’s work—whether in roads, streetlights, or ongoing construction projects,” he noted. “There is still a lot more to be done, but progress is evident.”

Currently, the FCT-IRS operates 16 tax offices across the capital, but plans are underway to expand into areas that lack such facilities. The agency is also set to collaborate with market associations, informal sector operators, and area councils to improve internally generated revenue (IGR).

Abdullahi urged residents to embrace voluntary tax compliance, emphasizing that Abuja’s continuous growth and development depend on sustainable revenue streams.

“Abuja is a city that requires significant funding for infrastructure and public services. We call on all residents to support this initiative by ensuring prompt tax payments,” he said.

What to know

This move aligns with broader efforts to enhance tax compliance. As Nairametrics reported in January, the FCT-IRS had called on private companies, government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and other employers within the territory to submit their employees’ annual tax returns for 2024.

Acting Executive Chairman Michael Ango had reminded employers of their legal obligation to comply by January 31, 2025, in accordance with the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended) and the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) regulations. Failure to do so, he warned, would attract penalties and sanctions.

Ango also emphasized that compliance would support Abuja’s transformation under FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. “The contributions of taxpayers will bolster the efforts of the minister to develop the FCT into a modern city,” he said.

