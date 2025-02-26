The European Union (EU), is introducing the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) to enhance security for travelers planning trips to the Schengen Zone.

The system will pre-screen travelers before entry, helping to identify potential risks and simplify the entry process through an online application.

The ETIAS ensures security by pre-screening travelers before they arrive in the Schengen Zone.

When travelers apply, they provide personal information and details about their trip, which are then cross-checked against various security databases, such as those used by law enforcement and border control authorities.

This process helps identify individuals who may pose security risks, such as those linked to criminal activities, terrorism, or other threats. By assessing this information in advance, ETIAS allows authorities to prevent potentially dangerous individuals from entering the region, enhancing overall border security and safety for EU citizens.

According to TravelBiz, ETIAS will gradually become a requirement, and understanding the timeline is important for anyone looking to travel to the EU in the near future.

Reports inform that the ETIAS system is set to be introduced in stages, with a gradual rollout featuring both transitional and grace periods. These phases are structured to give travelers time to adjust before the system becomes mandatory for entry.

Transitional period:

Once the ETIAS system is officially launched, there will be a six-month transitional period. During this time, travelers will be encouraged to apply for ETIAS authorization, but it will not yet be a requirement for entering the EU.

Travelers will still be able to enter the EU without ETIAS, provided they meet all other entry conditions. The transitional period is expected to last for at least six months, giving travelers a chance to adapt to the new system before it becomes mandatory.

Grace Period:

After the transitional phase, a grace period will follow, during which ETIAS will become mandatory for most travelers. However, there will be one key exception. Travelers who are entering the EU for the first time during the grace period will still be allowed entry without an ETIAS, as long as they meet all other entry requirements. Travelers who entered the EU during the transitional period will be required to hold a valid ETIAS authorization to be granted entry. This grace period is also expected to last for at least six months.

When will ETIAS and EES become mandatory?

The timing of ETIAS’ full implementation depends on the Entry/Exit System (EES), reports inform.

The EES, an automated system for registering travelers from non-EU countries when they cross an EU external border, has been delayed. As a result, the full implementation of ETIAS is now expected to occur in late 2025 or possibly even 2026.

Travelers are advised to monitor official updates to stay informed about the exact dates for the system’s launch.

Who it concerns

ETIAS will apply to travelers from non-EU countries who currently do not need a visa to enter the Schengen Zone. Once fully implemented, all travelers will be able to apply for ETIAS online via the official ETIAS website or through the mobile app.

The application will require a fee of €7, and the authorization will be valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

With the ETIAS system set to become a requirement soon, travelers are advised to stay informed about the official launch dates. Although the transitional and grace periods provide some flexibility, it is recommended to apply for ETIAS authorization early to avoid any disruptions to travel plans.