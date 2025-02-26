The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has remanded 16 additional Chinese nationals at the state’s correctional facility following a fraud case instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stated that the defendants were arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on charges of fraud.

The accused individuals are: Hu Hui (a.k.a A Bin), Liao Ri Xing (a.k.a. Li Jun), Li Qiang (a.k.a. Yang Huan Huan), A Wen, Da Tou, Cheng Jian, Cong Bing, Fei Fan, Huxi Heng, Zheng Wei (a.k.a. A Hong), Huang Zhi, Zhang Lei, Sun Zhi Peng, Huang Jin Hui, Wù Hao, and Lu Qiang.

EFCC Case

According to the EFCC, the defendants are among 792 cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects arrested by EFCC operatives on December 10, 2024, in Lagos during a sting operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation.”

The suspects are being arraigned separately on charges related to cybercrimes, cyberterrorism, possession of documents containing false pretenses, advance fee fraud, and identity theft.

One of the charges against Li Qiang reads:

“That you, Li Qiang (a.k.a Yang Huan Huan) and Genting International Co. Ltd, sometime in December 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, accessed a computer system used for the purpose of destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015.”

Similarly, one of the charges against Hu Xi Heng states:

“That you, Hu Xi Heng, and Genting International Co. Ltd, sometime in December 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, accessed a computer system used for the purpose of destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015.”

Court Proceedings

At the resumed proceedings on Tuesday, the defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Following their plea, the prosecution counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa, requested a trial date and asked the court to remand the defendants in a correctional facility pending the determination of any bail applications.

Justice Osiagor adjourned the case until June 23, 2025, for trial and ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional facility.

More Insights

Nairametrics previously reported that the EFCC had arraigned 17 Chinese nationals and a company, Genting International Co. Ltd, separately before Justice Musa Kakaki and Justice Daniel Osiagor.

These defendants were among the suspects arrested during the EFCC’s sting operation.

While the charges against them remain allegations, the final determination of their guilt or innocence rests with the court.