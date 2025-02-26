Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has reduced its backlog by 50,200 applications as of February 24th, 2025.

This follows a reduction of 64,200 applications in January.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), as of January 31st, 2025, IRCC was handling 2,076,600 applications.

The backlog, which includes applications that have exceeded the expected processing time, has been a key focus for the department.

Despite challenges, including resource limitations and high application volumes, Canada’s immigration service has been actively working to reduce the backlog. The reduction in the backlog, particularly in temporary residency applications, signals improvements in certain categories. However, some areas, such as permanent residency, are still facing delays.

In order to improve efficiency, the IRCC seeks to manage its application inventory better. In 2024, the department processed over 7 million decisions.

The reduction in the backlog is part of IRCC’s efforts to manage the large volume of applications and improve processing times.

IRCC’s recent backlog data

Recent data provides an overview of the backlog and applications processed within service standards. According to reports, as of January 31st, 2025, the total backlog stood at 892,100 applications, down from 942,300 in December 2024.

Notably, the backlog for permanent residency increased to 356,400, while temporary residency applications showed a significant decrease, falling from 557,000 to 493,700.

Citizenship applications remained relatively stable with a small increase in backlog from 40,600 to 42,000.

The data also highlights applications processed within service standards. A total of 1,184,500 applications were processed within the expected time frame, up from 1,177,600 in December.

These figures suggest that while progress is being made, further reductions in the backlog are necessary.

Detailed backlog analysis by category

Citizenship applications : As of January 2025, the backlog for citizenship applications stood at 42,000, a slight increase from December’s 40,600. Despite this, the category remains relatively stable with 196,600 applications processed within the service standards. The backlog represents around 17.6% of the total applications, indicating steady processing.

: As of January 2025, the backlog for citizenship applications stood at 42,000, a slight increase from December’s 40,600. Despite this, the category remains relatively stable with 196,600 applications processed within the service standards. The backlog represents around 17.6% of the total applications, indicating steady processing. Permanent residency applications : The permanent residency backlog increased to 356,400 applications, up from 344,700 in December. This increase suggests that permanent residency applications may face longer processing times due to factors such as high application volume and resource allocation. There were 483,500 applications processed within service standards.

: The permanent residency backlog increased to 356,400 applications, up from 344,700 in December. This increase suggests that permanent residency applications may face longer processing times due to factors such as high application volume and resource allocation. There were 483,500 applications processed within service standards. Temporary residency applications: Temporary residency saw a significant reduction in backlog, from 557,000 in December to 493,700 in January. With 504,400 applications processed within service standards, this category shows marked improvement in processing times.

IRCC processing performance in January 2025

In January 2025, IRCC processed 41,400 decisions, including 33,900 new permanent residents. Additionally, from April 1st, 2024, to January 31st, 2025, the department welcomed 297,500 new citizens.

The department also finalized 66,600 study permit applications and 137,600 work permit applications, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage the volume of applications.

Projections for the coming months

The IRCC has provided projections for the end of February and March 2025, showing expected reductions in backlog percentages. For example, the backlog for permanent residency is projected to decrease slightly, while the temporary residency backlog is expected to improve further.

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), which has been experiencing a high backlog, is projected to reduce from 30% to 20%.

These projections suggest that, despite challenges, there will be gradual improvements in processing times across various application categories.

Conclusion and implications for applicants

While the IRCC has made progress in reducing its backlog, there are still challenges to overcome, particularly in the permanent residency category. Temporary residency applications have shown notable improvements, which may be a positive sign for applicants in that category. Citizenship processing remains stable, while permanent residency applicants may face longer wait times.

The IRCC’s goal of processing 80% of applications within service standards remains an important benchmark for managing expectations. Although progress is being made, the department’s efforts will need to continue, with monitoring and adjustments as necessary.

Applicants are advised to stay informed on the latest updates.