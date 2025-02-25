Oradian, a leading provider of cloud-based core banking solutions, is proud to announce that SEAP has selected and implemented Instafin, Oradian’s core banking platform, to take it through its next exciting phase of growth and digitalisation.

With over 200 branches and 400+ mobile digital touchpoints, SEAP is a key player in Nigeria’s financial landscape, serving nearly 400,000 active customers.

Founded in 1998, SEAP has been instrumental in providing financial services to small and medium-sized enterprises, backed by partnerships with the Grameen Foundation and Oiko Credit.

By adopting Oradian’s platform, SEAP has significantly enhanced operational efficiency, data management, and customer service capabilities.

The transition from SEAP’s previous cloud core banking system to Oradian was completed within just six weeks, ensuring minimal disruption to daily operations. Since implementing Oradian’s platform, SEAP has benefitted from improved automation, faster reporting, and a more streamlined digital experience for its customers.

The move aligns with SEAP’s broader strategic goal of achieving threefold growth and expanding its suite of digital financial services, including branchless banking, ATM card services, and loan products.

Oradian’s API-first design and Custom Code capabilities were key factors in SEAP’s decision to migrate. Unlike its previous platform, Oradian enables seamless integration with third-party solutions while maintaining the flexibility needed to support SEAP’s unique business model and complex reporting requirements.

With this collaboration, SEAP is well-positioned to expand its digital banking services, increase financial access, and drive economic empowerment in Nigeria. Oradian remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that enable financial institutions to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

To share the Oradian X SEAP case study, which provides more context, facts, and figures, please download case study. Separovic, CEO of Oradian, commented: “We are delighted that SEAP has chosen Oradian to support their growth and digital transformation journey. Our future-ready core banking platform empowers financial institutions like SEAP with the scalability, flexibility, and integration capabilities they need to drive financial inclusion and enhance service delivery. With the addition of Oradian’s Edge and Custom Code, SEAP can innovate faster and address the specific needs of the communities they serve.”

Aleksandar Gojkovic, Customer Success Manager, Oradian, commented: “Oradian’s partnership with SEAP has been truly exceptional. They’ve quickly embraced the power of Instafin and Edge, transforming their operations in record time, an extraordinary feat for a traditional financial institution. It’s inspiring to see the measurable impact they’ve already achieved in less than a year.

” Joshua Ajadi, Head of Information Technology at SEAP, shared:

“Over the last six months, we’ve experienced a significant boost in operations thanks to the ease of reporting enabled by Instafin, Oradian’s core banking system. Oradian truly understands the nuances of our business— such as the types of products and reports we require and how we operate across branches spread over vast distances of Nigeria. Thank you, Oradian, for making my life so much easier.

” Dr. Olatunde Oladokun, Program Executive Director for the MFI and Chairman of SEAP Microfinance Bank, added:

“Antonio and Onyeka have been incredible supporters over the years, first introducing me to Mambu, which made us Nigeria’s first cloud core banking platform user. Now, Oradian has elevated that experience. I deeply value this strong relationship and am thrilled by the significant impact we’ve already seen within the first quarter of migrating.