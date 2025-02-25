The Federal Government has committed N1 trillion to enhance Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) nationwide and train over 60,000 health workers as part of its efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening PHCs, eradicating polio, and tackling systemic health challenges, the government has introduced several initiatives to boost healthcare access and quality.

According to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, these efforts include a $1.2 billion (N1 trillion) performance-based financing program for states and the large-scale training of healthcare professionals.

Pate disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the 2025 First Quarter Review Meeting of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee (NTLC) on Primary Health Care Delivery.

He commended traditional leaders for their 16 years of voluntary commitment to improving health outcomes.

“Perhaps we should even submit this effort for recognition in the Guinness Book of Records—to determine if any other purely voluntary initiative of leaders, meeting every quarter with such commitment, has lasted this long,” he stated.

The minister outlined ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s polio eradication efforts, including gaps in vaccination team selection, training, accountability, and frontline engagement.

He noted that recent visits to four states, conducted alongside the Chair of the Polio Oversight Board (POB) and NTLC leaders, identified these gaps, with concerns over finger-marking compliance and the need for improved supervision.

“We have successfully addressed similar issues in the past. In 2009, despite resource constraints, Nigeria vaccinated more children than in previous years. We have done it before, and we can do it again,” he assured.

Government’s plans to strengthen PHCs

Pate stated that the Federal Government is intensifying efforts to revitalize primary health care (PHC) through the training and re-training of 60,000 health workers.

He added that these efforts also include expanding maternal and newborn health services under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and providing free emergency treatment for obstetric complications.

Launch of the National Health Fellowship Programme

The minister announced the launch of the National Health Fellowship Programme, aimed at developing young health leaders across Nigeria.

According to him, the programme received over 360,000 applications, with fellows selected purely on merit and set to be deployed nationwide to enhance accountability and service delivery.

“To further strengthen PHCs, the federal government has approved N1 trillion ($1.2 billion) in performance-based financing for states to recruit more health workers and improve services,” he added.

Pate highlighted the threat of misinformation on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, urging traditional and religious leaders to counter conspiracy theories and promote accurate health information.

He called on stakeholders to stay committed, noting that Nigeria’s grassroots-led approach to health interventions was gaining international recognition.