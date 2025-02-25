The All-Share Index concluded the trading session on February 24, 2025, in negative territory, declining by 370.43 points to finish at 108,126.97.

This represents a 0.34% decrease from the previous trading day’s level of 108,568.50, amid declines across all FUGAZ stocks.

In contrast, market volume experienced an increase, rising by 13% from 315 million to 357 million shares traded.

Market capitalization fell to N67.3 trillion from N67.6 trillion, as the index maintained the N67 trillion threshold.

In terms of individual stock performance, IKEJAHOTEL and UHOMREIT distinguished themselves with notable gains of 10.00% and 9.97%, respectively. Conversely, NNFM and EUNISELL faced significant declines of 9.99% and 9.96%.

Furthermore, JAIZBANK and ZENITHBANK emerged as key contributors to the day’s trading activity, exerting considerable influence on overall turnover.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 108,126.97 points

Previous ASI: 108,568.50 points

Day Change: -0.34%

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.05%

Volume Traded: 357 million shares

Market Cap: N67.3 trillion

Top 5 gainers

IKEJAHOTEL: up 10.00% to N12.10

UHOMREIT: up 9.97% to N40.25

PZ: up 9.26% to N29.50

CONHALLPLC: up 8.85% to N4.18

DAARCOMM: up 8.82% to N0.74

Top 5 losers

NNFM: down 9.99% to N72.55

EUNISELL: down 9.96% to N10.85

SOVRENINS: down 9.09% to N1.20

NSLTECH: down 7.46% to N0.62

UPDCREIT: down 6.67% to N6.30

Trading volume

The daily trading volume experienced a significant increase of 13%, rising from 315 million shares the previous day to 357 million shares.

JAIZBANK led the trading leaderboard with an impressive 48.1 million shares exchanged, closely followed by ZENITHBANK, which recorded 28.1 million shares.

UNIVINSURE claimed third place with 18.6 million shares traded, while GTCO and ACCESSCORP made substantial contributions of 17.8 million and 15.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ZENITHBANK emerged as the frontrunner, facilitating transactions worth N1.3 billion.

GTCO also played a significant role, contributing N1.1 billion to the day’s total.

ARADEL and PRESCO added N844.9 million and N702.3 million, respectively, while MTNN rounded out the trading figures with N486.6 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, OANDO and WAPCO experienced declines of 2.37% and 0.51%, respectively.

The FUGAZ group also faced losses, with FBNH dropping by 4.07%, while ACCESSCORP and ZENITHBANK declined by 2.64% and 2.02%, respectively.

UBA and GTCO also noted moderate declines, slipping by 1.87% and 0.08%.

Market outlook

Despite the recent downturn, the market outlook remains cautiously optimistic.

Should market participants view the index as not overbought, a pullback could set the stage for a sustained upward rally.