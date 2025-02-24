The 10th edition of Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria is set to take place from March 25–27, 2025, at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, marking a decade of remarkable growth, strategic innovation, and international collaborations in Nigeria’s agrofood and plastprintpack industries.

With participation confirmed from countries including Germany, China, South Africa, and the Netherlands, the event will bring together key industry stakeholders, policymakers, and investors to explore opportunities in one of Africa’s fastest-growing sectors.

A Decade of Impact and Growth

Since its entry into Nigeria in 2015, Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria has evolved into a premier platform for trade, knowledge exchange, Industry collaborations and business expansion, driving investments into Nigeria’s food, agriculture, plastics, printing, packaging, and manufacturing sectors.

The 2025 edition will feature over 100 leading exhibitors from more than 15 countries, with national pavilions from China, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and South Africa, highlighting the event’s global relevance and footfall.

Top-Level 3-Day Conference

Alongside the exhibition, a top-level 3-day conference will take place featuring over 70 speakers across 20+ sessions which will cover topics such as banking & finance, investment opportunities, and supply chain innovation.

Notably, Germany will serve as the guest of honour, affirming the country’s commitment to promoting bilateral trade and knowledge transfer with Nigeria. The event also welcomes the West Africa Cold Chain Summit & Exhibition (WACCSE), organized by the Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA). As West Africa’s only dedicated cold chain conference, WACCSE plays a crucial role in addressing organisation and storage challenges in Nigeria’s agricultural and pharmaceutical sectors.

Key Metrics on The Nigerian Agrofood & Plastprintpack Market

Recent data highlights Nigeria’s growing dominance in Africa’s agrofood and packaging industry, attracting increasing foreign and local investments:

With investments in food & packaging technology amounting to €304m in 2023, Nigeria stands as Africa’s second-largest investor, trailing only South Africa with €398m and leading Egypt with €281m. (VDMA 2024)

Nigeria’s food production has witnessed a remarkable surge of 39.6% in recent years, from €26bn in 2016 to €36.3bn in 2020, projected to rise by 48% between 2021 and 2024, from €42.3bn to €62.6bn. (Euromonitor International)

Despite significant investments in local food production, Nigeria’s food imports totalled US$6.1bn in 2023 (WTO), positioning the nation as one of Africa’s foremost food importers.

With €134m in 2023, Nigeria emerges as the fourth-largest investor in plastics technology in Africa, highlighting an annual growth rate of 13.9% between 2016 and 2023.

Nigerian imports of printing & paper processing technology have surged by 17% annually, reaching €92m in 2022, securing Nigeria’s position as the second-largest investor in sub-Saharan Africa.

Why It Matters

As Nigeria continues to grow in food production, packaging, and industrialisation, events like Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria provide a crucial platform for innovation, partnerships, and investment opportunities.

With confirmed participation from major global players, the anniversary edition promises to drive conversations around sustainable food processing, packaging efficiency, and investment opportunities, making it a must-attend for stakeholders across the value chain.

For more information about the event, visit www.agrofood-nigeria.com and www.ppp-nigeria.com.