Remote workers looking to live and work abroad without the burden of local taxes will find options in select countries in 2025.

A growing number of countries are offering digital nomad visas that provide tax-free work opportunities.

This allows individuals to work remotely from diverse locations around the world.

Digital nomad visas with tax exemptions are becoming more popular in 2025, TravelBiz informs.

Many countries have introduced these visas to attract remote workers, offering different terms, including minimum income requirements and visa durations.

Tax-free digital nomad visas for 2025

1. Antigua and Barbuda

This Caribbean country offers a tax-free visa for remote workers with an annual income of at least $50,000. The visa is valid for up to two years, and approval is usually given within seven days.

Applicants must provide proof of their remote work.

2. Barbados

The Barbados Welcome Stamp is valid for one year and allows remote workers to live and work tax-free.

Applicants need to show an income of at least $50,000 per year. The visa can be renewed after one year, and approval is granted within seven business days.

3. Bermuda

Bermuda offers a one-year tax-free visa with no income requirement. Applicants must prove financial stability and submit their application online. Approval is expected within five days.

4. Cape Verde

Cape Verde provides a six-month visa for remote workers with no local tax obligations. Applicants need a minimum bank balance of $1,500 for the last six months.

The visa is renewable for an additional six months.

5. Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s digital nomad visa allows remote workers to live tax-free. Applicants must earn at least $3,000 per month. The visa is valid for one year and can be renewed for another year.

6. Croatia

Croatia’s visa is open to remote workers with a minimum monthly income of €2,540. The visa is valid for one year but cannot be renewed. Applicants must leave the country for 90 days before reapplying.

7. Curacao

Curacao offers a tax-free digital nomad visa with no minimum income requirement. Applicants must have a clean criminal record and pay a $264 application fee. The visa is valid for up to one year.

8. Dominica

Dominica’s tax-free digital nomad visa requires a minimum income of $50,000 per year. The visa is valid for one year and can be renewed for an additional year.

9. Dubai

Dubai offers a tax-free digital nomad visa with a minimum income of $3,500 per month. The visa is valid for one year and allows residency.

10. Ecuador

Ecuador is the only South American country offering a tax-free digital nomad visa. The minimum income requirement is $1,350 per month. The visa is renewable annually.

11. Greece

Greece offers two digital nomad visa options. The one-year visa is tax-free, while a two-year residence permit is subject to tax if working locally. Applicants need a minimum income of €3,500 per month.

12. Grenada

Grenada offers a tax-free digital nomad visa for remote workers earning at least $37,000 per year. The visa is valid for one year and can be renewed.

13. Montserrat

Montserrat’s Remote Worker Stamp is valid for two years, with a minimum income requirement of $70,000 per year. The visa is open to individuals and families.

14. Seychelles

The Seychelles Workcation Retreat Program is a tax-free digital nomad visa with no minimum income requirement. The visa is valid for one year, with no capital gains tax.

15. Uruguay

Uruguay offers a tax-free digital nomad visa with no minimum income requirement. The visa is valid for six months to one year, and there is no tax on worldwide income.

Alternative destinations with reduced tax rates

If a completely tax-free visa is unavailable, some countries offer reduced tax rates.

Georgia provides favourable tax rates for residents and businesses.

Portugal offers the NHR program with a 20% tax rate or 0% on foreign income for up to 10 years.

Spain imposes a 24% income tax rate for digital nomads earning up to €600,000.

Thailand offers a 17% tax rate under the Long Term Residence Visa.

What to know

A Digital Nomad visa (also called a remote working or international teleworking visa) lets people live in another country temporarily while working remotely for their employer. It is designed for remote workers who only need a laptop or computer to do their jobs and want to experience living abroad while still being employed.

In relation to affordability, each destination offers different benefits that can make it easier for remote workers to adapt to their new environment.

These countries provide various options for digital nomads looking to work remotely while avoiding local taxes. By staying informed about the requirements and benefits of each destination, remote workers can find the best place to enjoy their work and lifestyle in 2025.