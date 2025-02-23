The Nigerian naira is poised for a significant test as markets reopen on Monday, following a week packed with key macroeconomic data releases and monetary policy decisions.

The central question for investors and analysts is whether the local currency can sustain its recent momentum or if external and domestic pressures will reverse its gains.

The exchange rate closed at N1502/$1 on the official EFEM market on Friday, February 21st as traders continue to experience one of the strongest periods of rally for the exchange rate in over six months.

A confluence of macroeconomic shifts

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) delivered a surprise last week when it announced that Nigeria’s inflation rate had dropped to 24.4% in January—a sharp decline driven largely by a rebasing exercise.

While this recalibration presents a new statistical baseline, the fundamental issue remains whether inflationary pressures have genuinely eased or if this is merely a temporary statistical correction.

In response, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) opted to keep all key monetary policy rates stable, despite the reported drop in inflation.

The apex bank emphasized that it needed to observe inflation trends over the coming months before making any adjustments.

This cautious stance aligns with concerns that inflation could still be fueled by structural factors such as exchange rate volatility, food supply constraints, and fiscal pressures.

At the same time, Nigeria’s fixed income market has been exhibiting unusual behavior. Short-term interest rates have been declining steadily, flattening the yield curve.

This rare phenomenon—where long-term interest rates are nearly identical to short-term yields—suggests that investors are either uncertain about future rate hikes or are positioning themselves for a more accommodative stance from the CBN later in the year.

The naira’s remarkable run

Against this backdrop, the naira has been on one of its most impressive runs in recent months.

On the official market, the currency strengthened below the N1,500 per dollar mark , breaking through a key psychological floor.

, breaking through a key psychological floor. The parallel market also mirrored this trend, with the naira appreciating by 7.2% in February to close at N1,510/$1 on Friday, February 21.

Part of the naira’s strength has been attributed to broader global currency movements. The US dollar has been weakening against emerging market currencies, providing tailwinds for the naira and other African currencies.

Additionally, improved FX liquidity—whether through increased dollar inflows or policy interventions—has helped stabilize Nigeria’s currency markets.

Can the naira sustain this rally?

Despite these recent gains, the real test for the naira will be whether it can maintain its momentum as February winds down.

Last year, the currency faced a similar situation but ultimately depreciated by 8.7% in February 2023, closing the month at N1,595/$1 .

closing the month at . By March, it experienced significant fluctuations, initially weakening to N1,617/$1 before recovering to N1,303/$1 by the end of the month.

before recovering to by the end of the month. With no Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled until May—after the IMF Spring Meetings in April —the market will have to navigate the coming weeks without any major monetary policy signals from the CBN.

—the market will have to navigate the coming weeks without any major monetary policy signals from the CBN. This means that exchange rate movements will be dictated primarily by supply-demand dynamics in the FX market, investor sentiment, and any unexpected macroeconomic shocks.

What lies ahead?

While the current trajectory suggests a more stable naira, several risks remain. The underlying FX supply challenges, external debt obligations, and fiscal deficits could still exert pressure on the currency.

Additionally, if inflationary pressures resurface—particularly if food and energy prices climb—the CBN might have to reconsider its current policy stance sooner than expected.

For now, all eyes are on the naira’s resilience. Will it sustain its rally and defy last year’s trend, or will the pressures of Nigeria’s economic realities once again take their toll?

The next few weeks will provide a crucial answer to this question.