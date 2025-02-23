The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has raised an alarm over an impending disruption of telecom services in Lagos and Ogun States due to the ongoing strike action by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

In a statement issued on Sunday by its President, Mr. Tony Emoekpere, ATCON revealed that the strike, which commenced Sunday morning, has led to the suspension of all truck loading operations and movements indefinitely.

The PTD embarked on the industrial action to protest the persistent harassment of tanker and petroleum product drivers by police officers in Lagos State.

Diesel Supply to base stations impacted

ATCON said the strike has severely disrupted the supply of diesel, a critical resource for powering base stations and telecom infrastructure.

According to the Association, numerous telecom sites in Lagos and Ogun States are now critically low on diesel, posing a significant threat to uninterrupted telecommunications services in the affected regions.

“The ongoing strike is severely disrupting the diesel supply to our members’ base stations in Lagos and Ogun States, causing significant concern as numerous telecom sites are now critically low on diesel, threatening service disruptions,” the statement read.

Call for urgent intervention

ATCON called for urgent intervention from the Governors of Lagos and Ogun States to address the situation and facilitate access to diesel from depots.

The association emphasized the critical role of uninterrupted telecom services in the economy and daily lives of Nigerians, urging swift action to prevent a total breakdown of communication networks in the affected areas.

ATCON also urged security agencies and petroleum unions to resolve the crisis swiftly to safeguard Nigeria’s connectivity and economic stability.

“This is not just a telecom issue—it is a national emergency that could cripple economic activities and compromise public safety.

“We respectfully request the urgent intervention of the Governors of Lagos and Ogun States to facilitate access to diesel from the depot, ensuring uninterrupted operation of our affected telecom sites,” the statement added.

What you should know

The strike by NUPENG PTD comes amid growing tensions between tanker drivers and law enforcement agencies in Lagos State.

The drivers have accused police officers of extortion and harassment, leading to the decision to down tools until their grievances are addressed.

As a result of the strike, a prolonged disruption in diesel supply could lead to widespread service outages, affecting millions of subscribers and businesses reliant on telecom services.