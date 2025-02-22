The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned 17 Chinese nationals and a company known as Genting International Co. Ltd before Justice Musa Kakaki and Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on charges of alleged crypto fraud and other offences.

The individuals who were arraigned on Friday, February 21, 2025, include Mao Bu Yi, Li Xiang Long, Dai Li, Yu Hai Qing, Jia Yang, Jia Zhi, Hao Tao Kun, Liu Chuang, Zhao Xiao Liang, Ziao Zi Cheng, Zhang San Feng, Li Zhong Chan, Chen Gui Ping, Su Jan Fu, Su Zong Gen, Wang Jie, and Zeng Zerong.

They are among the 792 suspects involved in cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud, arrested during the EFCC’s “Eagle Flush Operation” on December 10, 2024.

According to the EFCC in a statement on its X handle, the defendants face separate charges related to alleged cyber-terrorism, cybercrime, possession of documents containing false pretence, and identity theft. Jie and Zerong were arraigned before Justice Kakaki, while the remaining 15 were arraigned before Justice Osiagor.

The charge

The charge against Yi reads: “That you, Mao Bu Yi and Genting International Co. Ltd, in December 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, willfully accessed a computer system to destabilize and destroy the economy and social structure of Nigeria, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 (as Amended, 2024).”

The charge against Jie reads: “That you, Wang Jie (a.k.a. Xu Zhong Xiang) and Genting International Co. Ltd, between November 29, 2024, and December 10, 2024, at No. 7, Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, willfully accessed computer systems organized to destabilize the social and economic structure of Nigeria by procuring and employing Nigerian youths for identity theft and other computer-related fraud, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2015 (as amended).”

All defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. Prosecution counsels M.S. Owede, T.J. Banjo, A.C. Olowonihi, and N.C. Mutfwang requested trial dates and for the defendants to be remanded in the appropriate correctional center.

The statement added that Justice Kakaki adjourned the matter until March 20, 2025, for trial, while Justice Osiagor adjourned until June 11, 2025, for trial. All defendants were ordered to be remanded in the correctional center.

What you should know

Additionally, on Thursday, the Lagos Zonal Directorate of the EFCC arraigned another 18 Chinese nationals before Justice Daniel Osiagor.

They include Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng, Deng Wei Qiang, Fu Min, Qin Xiao Yong, Li Dong, Li De Wen, Luo Mao Yang, Zhao Xiao Hui, Du Ji Feng, Liu Hai Rong, Liu Ni Ni, Liu Gang, Sun Qi, Zhang Jian, Peng Fa Li, and Huo Wen Jie.

These individuals are also among the suspects involved in the “Eagle Flush Operation” and were arraigned on charges of cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretence, and identity theft.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng, Genting International Co. Ltd, and A. Dao (at large), in December 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, conspired to access computer systems to destabilize and destroy the economic and social structure of Nigeria, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) and punishable under Section 18 (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.”

All defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. Prosecution counsel Nnaemeka Omewa requested a trial date and for the defendants to be remanded in the appropriate correctional center.

Justice Osiagor adjourned the matter until May 5, 2025, for trial and ordered that the defendants be remanded at the correctional custodial center.