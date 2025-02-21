Australia has updated the rules for the Second Working Holiday Visa (Subclass 417), allowing travelers to extend their stay for an additional 12 months.

The changes provide more details on the visa application process and set clear guidelines for applicants.

Those who have already held a First Working Holiday visa can apply for the extension.

The changes to the Second Working Holiday visa are intended to simplify the process and address issues faced by previous applicants, DAAD Scholarship cites. These changes impact visa cancellation, location declarations, and processing times.

The Australian government has warned that high volumes of applications could lead to delays.

Key changes in the visa application process

The new updates introduce several important changes for applicants:

Visa cancellation risk: If applicants apply for another visa, such as the eVisitor (subclass 651) or Transit visa (subclass 771), while holding a Working Holiday visa, their current visa will automatically end. This results in the loss of work rights and may make them ineligible for another Working Holiday visa.

Accurate location declaration: Applicants must correctly declare their current location during the application process. If the location is incorrect, the visa application may be refused.

Processing delays: The Australian government has warned that processing times may be longer due to a high volume of applications. Applicants should expect potential delays and apply in advance.

What is the second working holiday visa?

The Second Working Holiday Visa (Subclass 417) allows eligible individuals to extend their stay in Australia for an additional 12 months after completing a First Working Holiday visa. During this extension, travelers can:

Stay in Australia for 12 more months

Work short-term jobs to support their stay

Study for up to four months

Travel in and out of Australia as needed

Complete six months of specified work to qualify for a Third Working Holiday visa

The visa costs AUD 650, and processing times can vary depending on the volume of applications.

Eligibility for the second working holiday visa

To apply for the Second Working Holiday visa, applicants must meet several requirements:

They must have already held a First Working Holiday visa (subclass 417).

They must be aged 18 to 30 (or 35 for nationals from eligible countries like Canada, France, and Ireland).

Applicants must have completed three months of specified work, such as farm work, hospitality, or construction, in regional areas of Australia.

Applicants need a passport from an eligible country.

Applications must be made individually, as family members or dependent children cannot be included in the application.

Applicants must also apply while holding a valid substantive visa or within 28 days after their last visa expired.

How to apply for the second working holiday visa

To apply for the Second Working Holiday visa, follow these steps:

Check eligibility: Make sure you meet the age and work requirements. Gather documents: Prepare necessary documents, including your passport and proof of specified work. Apply online: Submit your application at this link. Wait for approval: Processing times may vary, so do not make travel arrangements until your visa is granted. Start your extended stay: Once approved, you can begin your extended stay in Australia.

What to know

The updated rules for the Second Working Holiday visa can affect applicants in several ways:

Applying for another visa will lead to the loss of work rights under the Working Holiday visa.

Incorrect location declarations can result in visa refusal.

Longer processing times could delay travel plans, so applicants should apply well in advance and wait for visa approval before making travel arrangements.

These changes are intended to simplify the application process and prevent complications for future applicants.