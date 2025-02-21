Africa’s richest men, Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu, led the donations at the launch of former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s autobiography, A Journey in Service, contributing nearly 80% of the N17 billion raised.

The high-profile event was held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Thursday which also doubled as a fundraiser for the IBB Presidential Library Project.

President Bola Tinubu, the Special Guest of Honour, joined business moguls, politicians, and dignitaries to celebrate Babangida’s legacy and his contributions to Nigeria’s economic and political landscape.

Who gave what?

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest man, pledged N8 billion, committing N2 billion annually over four years. He also promised to continue his contributions beyond this period if needed. BUA Group Chairman Abdulsamad Rabiu followed with N5 billion which amounted to N13 billion (76%) out of the total N17 billion donation.

Other notable donors included:

Theophilus Danjuma – N3 billion

Arthur Eze – N500 million

Senator Sani Musa – N250 million

Mustafa Chike-Obi (Fidelity Bank Chairman) – N100 million

Folorunsho Alakija and several others also made contributions but did not disclose their amounts.

The book launch also served as a fundraiser for the IBB Presidential Library, which organizers describe as a national institution dedicated to preserving Nigeria’s political, military, and cultural history. Modeled after similar institutions worldwide, it aims to document leadership and governance evolution, particularly during Babangida’s eight-year rule. If completed, it will be only the second such library in Nigeria, after the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo presided over the event, while former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered the keynote address.

What we know

In his remarks, Dangote praised Babangida’s economic policies, particularly the abolition of import licenses, which he said paved the way for private sector growth. “If you’re successful in business today, you owe it to IBB,” he declared, emphasizing that Babangida’s reforms positioned Nigeria as a leader in private-sector contributions to GDP.

According to Dangote, Nigeria’s private sector now accounts for 85% of the nation’s GDP, compared to the government’s 15%, a shift he attributes to the policies set in motion under Babangida’s administration.

The book launch was more than just a fundraising event—it was a celebration of Babangida’s role in shaping modern Nigeria. With his memoir now available at Roving Heights bookstores (N40,000 for paperback, N50,000 for hardback), the public can gain firsthand insight into the life and leadership of the former military ruler.