The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to hold all rates across board with the headline monetary policy rate (MPR) held at 27.5%.
This was announced by the central bank governor, Yemi Cardoso, at the press briefing of the monetary policy committee on Thursday.
Decisions made
- Raise the MPR by 25 basis points to 27.50 per cent from 27.25 per cent.
- Retain the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500/-100 basis points.
- Retain the Cash Reserve Ratio of Deposit Money Banks at 50.00 per cent and Merchant Banks at 16 per cent.
- Retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30.00 per cent
This is a developing story….
Leave a Reply