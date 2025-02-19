Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped to 24.48% in January 2024, down from December’s 34.80%—but is this a real decline or just a statistical adjustment? On this episode of Money Brief Podcast on Nairametrics TV, Udogre breaks down the rebasing of inflation calculations by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and its impact on businesses, households, and financial markets. How does this new methodology affect economic policies and consumer prices?

