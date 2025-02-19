Haldane McCall Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Ojewande Adekunle Olufemi by its Board as the Finance Director, effective February 7, 2025.

This information was shared in a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on February 18, 2025, and signed by company secretary Oyewole Olurin.

According to the disclosure, the appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance practices and ensure a diverse leadership team.

The board noted, “We look forward to his contributions as we work towards our goal of improving our position in the Nigerian real estate market.”

About Mr. Ojewande Adekunle Olufemi

Mr. Ojewande Adekunle Olufemi holds an MBA in Accounting & Finance from Obafemi Awolowo University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ambrose Alli University. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and has certifications in taxation, personnel management, and corporate governance.

With over 30 years of experience in finance, he specializes in accounting, financial management, taxation, risk control, and business leadership.

Before he was appointed Finance Director at Haldane McCall Plc, he was the Regional Finance Manager at Seven-Up Bottling Company.

At Seven-Up, he advanced to the role of Acting General Manager, where he focused on financial planning, cost control, and operational efficiency.

His expertise includes budgeting, compliance, financial reporting, and strategic decision-making, all aimed at supporting business objectives.

Mr. Olufemi has also worked with multinational companies like Unilever Plc, contributing to various finance and risk management activities. Known for his analytical skills and practical approach, he plays an important role in the financial functions.

Performance overview

Haldane McCall PLC has gained over 20% in the Nigerian stock market so far in 2025.

The company began the year with shares priced at N4.87, which have since climbed to N5.85 as of February 18, 2025.

In its financial statement released on February 13, 2025, the company reported a pre-tax profit of N1.01 billion for the fiscal year 2024.

This represents a 168.44% increase from the pre-tax profit of N377.8 million for fiscal year 2023, largely driven by an increase in revenue.

For the fiscal year 2024, total revenue was N3.6 billion, which is a 109.50% rise from N1.7 billion in the previous year.

Much of this growth came from sales of land and buildings, which accounted for 73.4% of the revenue at N2.6 billion.

Currently, the company’s shares are trading above N5.80.