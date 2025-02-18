The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied importing over 200 million litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (otherwise known as petrol) in February 2025.

In a statement issued by the NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, he argued that the claim was false.

“The report alleging that NNPC Limited imported over 200 million litres of PMS in February 2025 is completely false, baseless, and a reckless misrepresentation of facts,” he argued.

He stressed that the national oil company has not made any importation of PMS in 2025 even though it is not legally restricted to do so.

“NNPC Limited has not imported a single litre of PMS in 2025. We do not control the import activities of private marketers, nor do we issue import licenses.”

NNPC may import to ensure energy security

Soneye argued that although NNPCL has not made any importation of PMS in 2025, it has the right to do so if it is necessary.

He stressed that the company has a responsibility to ensure energy security in the country, and if there are ever petrol shortages, it would import to stabilise the market.

“While NNPC Limited has not imported PMS in 2025, let it be clear that there is no legal restriction preventing us from doing so if necessary. As Nigeria’s foremost energy company, we have a duty to ensure energy security. Should any supply shortages arise, NNPC Limited retains the full right and responsibility to step in and import to stabilize the market.”

The NNPCL spokesperson threatened legal action against anyone who peddles falsehoods against it or misinforms the public about its operations.

“Misinformation of this magnitude does a grave disservice to the public, distorts market realities, and misleads key stakeholders. NNPC Limited will not tolerate the spread of false and malicious reports aimed at undermining its reputation.

“We will take all necessary legal measures to hold accountable those responsible for fabricating and disseminating falsehoods about our operations.”

He added that the NNPCL is committed to transparency while urging media organisations to verify facts before publishing.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported that the NNPCL imported 159,000 metric tons of Premium Motor Spirit (which equals over 200 million litres) between February 1, 2025, and February 12, 2025.

This caused an outrage on social media with many Nigerians expressing concern over the continued importation of petrol despite the refurbishment of state-owned refineries.