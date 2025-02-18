Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 24.48% year-on-year in January 2025, following the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The report highlights a decline in the general price level of goods and services compared to 34.80% in December 2024, which was calculated using the previous methodology.
The Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adeniran, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja, noting that the rebased inflation figures provide a more accurate representation of consumer spending patterns and economic realities in the country.
Adeniran explained that the rebased Consumer Price Index (CPI) involved updating the reference year and modifying the basket of goods and services used in inflation measurement.
This adjustment ensures that inflation figures better reflect current economic conditions and consumer spending habits.
Food and Core Inflation
The rebased food inflation index stood at 26.08% year-on-year in January 2025, indicating a decline from the 39.84% recorded in December 2024 under the old methodology.
- The food inflation index measures the price movement of essential food items, which constitute a significant portion of household expenditures in Nigeria.
- Similarly, the core inflation rate, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy prices, stood at 22.59% year-on-year in January.
- The decline in core inflation suggests easing inflationary pressures in non-food sectors of the economy.
Implications of CPI Rebasing
The NBS noted that the rebasing of the CPI is a critical step in ensuring that inflation data remains relevant and reflective of economic realities.
The previous base year did not adequately capture the changes in consumer behavior, emerging market trends, and shifts in spending patterns over time.
Economists argue that while the lower inflation figures offer some relief, the cost of living remains high, and the impact of inflation continues to be felt across various sectors.
The effectiveness of government policies, including monetary tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and fiscal interventions aimed at stabilizing prices, will be crucial in determining future inflation trends.
What you should know
- The drop in inflation could signal improved economic stability, but it does not necessarily translate into lower prices in the immediate term.
- Instead, the slower pace of inflation means that prices are rising at a reduced rate, offering some relief to households and businesses struggling with high costs.
- The business community will be closely watching how the government navigates inflation control measures while ensuring sustained economic growth.
- The CBN’s monetary policies, exchange rate stability, and fiscal strategies will play a key role in shaping inflationary trends in the coming months.
The recalibration of Nigeria’s inflation index to a headline rate of 24.48 percent is being hailed by some as a milestone of progress. Yet, a closer examination of up-to-date data reveals that this figure is less an indicator of a revived economy than a reworked statistical narrative that masks underlying economic malaise. The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shifted its base year from 2014 to 2018—a technical adjustment that has materially altered the composition of the consumer basket and the weighting of essential goods. While such a move might be defended as aligning Nigerian metrics with global best practices, its timing, amid a series of disappointing economic indicators for 2024 and Q1 2025, is deeply suspect.
Recent data from Q1 2025 show that headline inflation has crept upward to 26.5 percent—a clear signal that the nominal improvement announced by the NBS is more cosmetic than substantive. In Q1 2024, Nigeria’s economy registered a GDP growth of only 2.1 percent, reflecting the stagnant pace of economic recovery despite years of policy promises. Meanwhile, the naira’s instability persists; over the past year, it has depreciated by approximately 10 percent against the US dollar, adding to the chronic uncertainty that undermines both consumer confidence and investor sentiment.
Beyond aggregate figures, a closer look at the sectoral data reveals an even bleaker picture. Although the revised inflation rate suggests moderate price increases, essential commodities tell a different story. For instance, food prices have surged by over 33 percent since early 2024, and housing costs have risen by nearly 30 percent—figures that starkly contrast with the sanitized headline figure. These discrepancies underscore the fact that the recalibrated index effectively dilutes the harsh realities faced by ordinary Nigerians, whose day-to-day expenses continue to spiral upward.
This recalibration appears less like a neutral update and more like a deliberate diversion. With the Federal Government’s policy measures failing to stimulate robust growth—evidenced by fiscal deficits that hovered around 5.8 percent of GDP in 2024—the timing of this statistical adjustment raises uncomfortable questions. While emerging economies such as Ghana and Kenya have successfully reduced their inflation rates to near-single digits through comprehensive reforms, Nigeria’s reliance on statistical readjustments has done little to address the deep-seated structural issues that stymie economic progress.
International institutions remain skeptical. The International Monetary Fund’s Q1 2025 update notes that Nigeria’s inflation rate remains well above the global average of 5.8 percent, and its GDP growth stubbornly lingers below 3 percent. Similarly, the World Bank’s latest Nigeria Economic Update points to chronic issues—such as a depreciating currency, insufficient infrastructural investment, and fiscal indiscipline—that no mere recalibration can fix. Instead, the new figures risk misleading both domestic and international stakeholders, presenting a narrative that conceals as much as it reveals.
The recalibrated inflation rate is, in effect, a statistical sleight of hand—one that attempts to deflect attention from persistent policy failures. Rather than confronting the structural challenges of a depreciating naira, ballooning food costs, and an economy hamstrung by underinvestment, policymakers have opted for a cosmetic tweak. This approach does nothing to resolve the real economic pain experienced by millions of Nigerians. Instead, it serves as a palliative measure—an effort to calm a restless public and to shore up international confidence in a government that has yet to deliver tangible reforms.
Real economic transformation demands more than just altered figures. It requires a commitment to structural reforms that stimulate investment, promote job creation, and stabilize the currency. Nigeria must move beyond short-term fixes and embrace long-term strategies that address the root causes of inflation and economic stagnation. Until then, the revised inflation figures will remain a veneer—a distraction from the urgent need for policies that truly serve the interests of the nation’s citizens.
As critical observers, it is our responsibility to look beyond the numbers. The recalibrated inflation rate of 24.48 percent—and its modest rise to 26.5 percent in Q1 2025—should not be mistaken for evidence of economic revival. Rather, these figures highlight the gulf between statistical adjustments and the everyday realities of life in Nigeria. The façade of progress, built on altered metrics, can only delay the inevitable reckoning with an economy that remains deeply fragile. For genuine progress to occur, a shift in focus is imperative—one that prioritizes substantive reform over numerical legerdemain.