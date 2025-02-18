Klak, a leading B2B SaaS provider, has officially launched its innovative cash flow management and finance automation platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) streamline their financial operations and optimize cash flow.

This new solution aims to address common challenges in B2B payments, improve financial visibility, and reduce time spent on manual financial tasks.

Everyday financial and treasury operations are manual, time-consuming, and complex. Tasks like monitoring a company’s cash position in real-time across multiple legal entities, regions, financial institutions, ledgers, and payment gateways are extremely labor-intensive and time-consuming.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The fragmented data caused by a lack of communication between the number of banks, payment processors, accounting softwares, ERPs, and databases that make up a company’s financial stack is also crippling, causing limited visibility into a company’s cash flow.

Not to mention the complexities involved in month-end reconciliation process across multiple banks and entities, as finance teams are struggling to manually reconcile the sheer volume of incoming and outgoing transactions, and are facing an increased risk of financial losses and an inability to pass audits.

The finance and treasury teams are ultimately in charge of their company’s financial health and bear the weight of the world on their shoulders. Still, they don’t have access to the tools and information needed to make timely, mission-critical decisions.

“We have built Klak as an “all-in-one finance automation platform” for companies working with multiple banks, managing liquidity, offering credit sales through invoices, and reconciling an immense number of transactions”, said the CEO – Seun Aygebusi.

Klak connects with local and international banks, integrates with existing systems like accounting softwares (e.g QuickBooks Online, Sage Business Cloud Accounting), Enterprise Resource Management softwares (e.g. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Oracle NetSuite, Odoo), payment processors (e.g. Paystack, Flutterwave), and mobile mobile accounts to centralize financial data into one dashboard, and provide real-time cashflow analysis that represents the true picture of a business’s financial health.

Klak functions as an add-on to your ERP, automating your bank reconciliation process, helping you complete reconciliation in minutes not days, improving data accuracy, eliminating errors, leakages, and headaches associated with manual reconciliation process.

With the power of automation, businesses can speed up their invoice collection, reduce late/missed payments, automate invoice reminder/payment recovery sequences, track debtors, and improve their working capital.

“Our mission is to help African businesses thrive. We want to empower them with tools that provide efficiency and visibility, allowing them to take control of their finances and make smarter financial decisions,” said Seun Ayegbusi, CEO of Klak. “By automating key financial processes, we’re enabling businesses to focus more on growth and less on administrative burdens.”

Before Klak, Seun Ayegbusi co-founded an insurtech startup focused on digitizing insurance operations for insurance companies. His passion for digital finance transformation led him into his current venture where he teamed up with Charles Otieno, a former Engineering Manager at Cellulant with over a decade of experience building fintech solutions for African businesses.

In addition to serving SMBs directly, Klak has launched a Connector Program targeting accounting firms, financial consultants, and IT solution providers. The corporate referral program offers incentives for each successful referral, encouraging partners to promote the platform to their clients.

“Our partnerships with accounting firms are a key component of our growth strategy,” said Seun Ayegbusi, the company’s CEO. “We believe that by working closely with trusted financial advisors, we can help even more businesses improve their financial health.”

For more information, visit https://www.useklak.com.