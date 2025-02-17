NotchHR is pleased to announce the appointment of Tayo Sowole as its new Managing Director, marking a strategic move to enhance the company’s HR and business automation solutions for African enterprises.

With nearly 15 years of experience in technology, business strategy, and leadership, Sowole has held significant roles at companies such as uLesson Education, Miva Open University, SeamlessHR, Bento Africa, and Dealdey.

His extensive background in scaling revenue for early and mid-stage African SaaS and e-commerce companies positions him as the ideal leader to drive NotchHR’s next phase of growth.

Before joining NotchHR, Tayo Sowole excelled in building effective sales, operations, marketing, and customer success teams. He has been instrumental in bridging the gap between African founders and the global investment community, connecting them with venture capitalists and angel investors to propel their visions forward.

“Tayo’s appointment is a vote of confidence in his innovative capabilities, leadership style and vast experience in building & driving revenue for NotchHR products across the ecosystem. We are excited to have him onboard.”

– Abiodun Atobatele (Founder, Notch Company)

A Visionary Leader for the Future of HR & CRM in Africa

As Managing Director, Tayo Sowole will focus on strategic growth, product innovation, and market expansion. With NotchHR enhancing talent management and payroll automation and NotchCRM transforming customer engagement strategies, his leadership is set to further drive the adoption of these solutions across Africa’s dynamic business landscape.

“I am happy to get Onboard the NotchHR team to lead with Innovation, Customer satisfaction and Business optimisation” -Tayo Sowole

Revolutionizing HR & CRM for African Businesses

As Africa’s business automation environment evolves, NotchHR is poised to redefine how organizations hire, manage, and engage employees and customers. Under Sowole’s leadership, the company aims to strengthen product development, strategic partnerships, and market presence, ensuring that NotchHR remains the preferred solution for forward-thinking businesses.

About NotchHR

NotchHR is a leading innovator in the HR and CRM solutions in Africa, with flagship products like NotchHR & NotchCRM that help optimize talent management, payroll automation and efficient customer relationship management.

NotchHR is dedicated to delivering world class solutions that deliver business needs through efficient scalable software and services that simplify operations, scale productivity and boost customer satisfaction.